Press Releases Astor Galleries Press Release

Receive press releases from Astor Galleries: By Email RSS Feeds: Sell Your Unwanted Fine and Vintage Costume Jewelry from the Safety of Home with Free Shipping

Kingston, NY, April 18, 2020 --(



Stephen Cardile, director of acquisitions and founder of Astor Galleries said, “This is a challenging time and we want to encourage people to stay home and keep safe.” He added, “We are offering a way to earn cash for unwanted items with free, tracked and insured shipping, which can be picked up from your home.”



Request a kit to sell your unwanted items from www.astorgalleries.com, or by calling 800-784-7876. The free kit includes a prepaid, tracked, and insured USPS Priority Mail Flat Rate box and is covered by a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Astor Galleries appraises the items sent in and makes an offer to buy. If the customer accepts the offer, payment is sent out within 48 hours, or the items are returned free of charge.



About Astor Galleries

Astor Galleries mission is to assist individuals who are looking to liquidate personal property by providing them with honest evaluations, as well as reliable and compassionate service, enabling clients to get a fair price for those items. ​We specialize in fine art, jewelry, antiques and collectibles. Over the past forty years, we have developed an extensive global network of interior decorators and collectors enabling us to realize record-breaking prices for those types of items. For more information visit www.astorgalleries.com.



Media Contact:

Brian Zignego

Director, Public Relations & Events

Astor Galleries

914-810-4066

brian@astorgalleries.com Kingston, NY, April 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Astor Galleries announced new no-cost mail-in service to sell your fine and vintage costume jewelry. Shipping is free, tracked, and insured, and packages can be scheduled for pick up by the USPS.Stephen Cardile, director of acquisitions and founder of Astor Galleries said, “This is a challenging time and we want to encourage people to stay home and keep safe.” He added, “We are offering a way to earn cash for unwanted items with free, tracked and insured shipping, which can be picked up from your home.”Request a kit to sell your unwanted items from www.astorgalleries.com, or by calling 800-784-7876. The free kit includes a prepaid, tracked, and insured USPS Priority Mail Flat Rate box and is covered by a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Astor Galleries appraises the items sent in and makes an offer to buy. If the customer accepts the offer, payment is sent out within 48 hours, or the items are returned free of charge.About Astor GalleriesAstor Galleries mission is to assist individuals who are looking to liquidate personal property by providing them with honest evaluations, as well as reliable and compassionate service, enabling clients to get a fair price for those items. ​We specialize in fine art, jewelry, antiques and collectibles. Over the past forty years, we have developed an extensive global network of interior decorators and collectors enabling us to realize record-breaking prices for those types of items. For more information visit www.astorgalleries.com.Media Contact:Brian ZignegoDirector, Public Relations & EventsAstor Galleries914-810-4066brian@astorgalleries.com Contact Information Astor Galleries

Brian Zignego

(914) 810-4066



www.astorgalleries.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Astor Galleries