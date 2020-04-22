Zeigler Auto Group Takes Home 2019 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in The Nation Award

The Kalamazoo-based dealer group was recently recognized as one of the 2019 Best And Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, an award that is part of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition presented by the National Association for Business Resources.

Kalamazoo, MI, April 22, 2020 --(



From there, 540 national winning organizations were chosen across the US, with Zeigler Automotive Group landing within the top 101 highest scoring national winning companies. The program gives companies an opportunity to benchmark their human resource efforts against other high-performing organizations across the US.



"With the war on talent hitting the door steps of the Best and Brightest, this achievement means even more than it did a year ago. As we continue to raise the bar, these companies rise to the challenge through cultural innovation, maximizing their workforce potential," said Jennifer Kluge, president and CEO of Best and Brightest Programs.



Although this is the first time Zeigler has received the national accolade, the automotive dealer group has won multiple state-wide awards from Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competitions, taking home 6 wins since 2013 in Chicago, and in 12 wins since 2007 Michigan.



The companies that have been selected to be recognized nationally as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For® will be featured in the February online edition of Corp! Magazine.



As one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the nation, Zeigler currently employs over 1,800 people within 30 dealerships representing 75 franchises in Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.



About the Best and Brightest Companies Programs



The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment. Organizations are assessed based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more. All participating companies receive a complimentary assessment report and benefits throughout the year. Winning companies are invited to celebrate in one of our many event regions. Kalamazoo, MI, April 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Zeigler Automotive Group was recently honored as one of the top 2019 Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation. Winners were announced on January 30, 2019 by the National Association for Business Resources, via press release. The organization chose winners after assessing more than 5,000 nominations using an independent research firm that evaluated organizations on key measures that included communication, work-life balance, employee dedication, diversity, recognition, retention and more.From there, 540 national winning organizations were chosen across the US, with Zeigler Automotive Group landing within the top 101 highest scoring national winning companies. The program gives companies an opportunity to benchmark their human resource efforts against other high-performing organizations across the US."With the war on talent hitting the door steps of the Best and Brightest, this achievement means even more than it did a year ago. As we continue to raise the bar, these companies rise to the challenge through cultural innovation, maximizing their workforce potential," said Jennifer Kluge, president and CEO of Best and Brightest Programs.Although this is the first time Zeigler has received the national accolade, the automotive dealer group has won multiple state-wide awards from Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competitions, taking home 6 wins since 2013 in Chicago, and in 12 wins since 2007 Michigan.The companies that have been selected to be recognized nationally as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For® will be featured in the February online edition of Corp! Magazine.As one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the nation, Zeigler currently employs over 1,800 people within 30 dealerships representing 75 franchises in Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.About the Best and Brightest Companies ProgramsThe Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment. Organizations are assessed based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more. All participating companies receive a complimentary assessment report and benefits throughout the year. Winning companies are invited to celebrate in one of our many event regions.