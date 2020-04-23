Volt International and COVID-19

Press Releases Volt International Press Release

London, United Kingdom, April 23, 2020 --(



This page is dedicated to delivering the latest information Volt has regarding COVID-19 and its impact on clients, employees and communities. The information contained is based on what is currently known, but it is likely to change and Volt will attempt to keep it updated.



Business Continuity

Volt will continue to deliver the highest level of performance and service. Because the situation is different from location to location, business continuity plans are devised by local teams in accordance with government and health service requirements. At this moment, Volt offices and on-site staff are working remotely.



Travel Policies

No overseas or long-distance travel will take place at this time. Local travel is restricted to essential movement only.



Health and Safety

Volt have engaged in a campaign to inform, educate and drive awareness in our workforce of the importance of basic personal hygiene to prevent the spread of the infection.



Assessment and Notification

All of the Volt staff are aware of the process that needs to be followed in the event that they fall ill, or come into contact with someone who is ill, in accordance with government and health service requirements.



People are the foundation of the Volt business and they continue to be inspired by the resilience and dedication of their collective community. Volt want you to know that they support you as they navigate this changing landscape. During these challenging times, the need for maintaining a human connection is vital, and if you have any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to contact Volt.



Charlotte Gurney

01737774100



www.volt.eu.com/



