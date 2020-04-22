PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Telgian

Press Release

Troy Wiltbank Joins Telgian as Regional Practice Leader


Seattle, WA, April 22, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Telgian Engineering & Consulting (TEC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Troy Wiltbank as Regional Practice Leader for its Seattle office. In this position, Wiltbank will be responsible for the overall leadership, management and growth of the region. In addition, he will be responsible for maintaining and building client relationships in the Pacific Northwest.

Wiltbank brings more than 23 years of industry experience to TEC, with extensive knowledge of new business development, relationship building and territory management.

“Troy is an excellent addition to TEC; his range of industry experience makes him a valued member of the team as TEC rapidly grows in the Pacific Northwest,” says Leonard Ramo, Telgian Engineering & Consulting President.

Previously, Wiltbank served as a Business Development Manager for Johnson Controls, as well as a Territory Sales Manager for Tyco Fire Protection Products. In those capacities, he managed the sales cycle from engineering, to sale, to field commissioning, as well as led consistent year over year growth.

About Telgian Engineering & Consulting, LLC

Telgian Engineering & Consulting is a full-service global engineering and risk mitigation consultancy specializing in complex, multi-discipline public and private sector projects. We provide professional services related to the protection of people, property, information, and organizational mission against preventable losses.

Telgian is a provider of strategic/enterprise risk management, fire protection engineering, security, environmental health and safety, emergency management, operations continuity consulting, and construction administration services.
Our professionals are dedicated to delivering value through effective protection solutions that meet today’s risk challenges. In addition to a uniquely global perspective, we also provide in-depth knowledge of local, state, and federal compliance matters.

Since 1985, Telgian has worked hand-in-hand with clients such as architects, engineers, owners, developers, risk and facility management firms, construction teams and government agencies. In addition to security for the healthcare sector, we serve industry sectors that include government, commercial, education, hospitality, industrial, and transportation throughout the US and abroad.
Contact Information
Telgian
Susan McNeill
480-621-5031
Contact
telgian.com

