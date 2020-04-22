Troy Wiltbank Joins Telgian as Regional Practice Leader

Press Releases Telgian Press Release

Seattle, WA, April 22, 2020 --(



Wiltbank brings more than 23 years of industry experience to TEC, with extensive knowledge of new business development, relationship building and territory management.



“Troy is an excellent addition to TEC; his range of industry experience makes him a valued member of the team as TEC rapidly grows in the Pacific Northwest,” says Leonard Ramo, Telgian Engineering & Consulting President.



Previously, Wiltbank served as a Business Development Manager for Johnson Controls, as well as a Territory Sales Manager for Tyco Fire Protection Products. In those capacities, he managed the sales cycle from engineering, to sale, to field commissioning, as well as led consistent year over year growth.



About Telgian Engineering & Consulting, LLC



Telgian Engineering & Consulting is a full-service global engineering and risk mitigation consultancy specializing in complex, multi-discipline public and private sector projects. We provide professional services related to the protection of people, property, information, and organizational mission against preventable losses.



Telgian is a provider of strategic/enterprise risk management, fire protection engineering, security, environmental health and safety, emergency management, operations continuity consulting, and construction administration services.

Our professionals are dedicated to delivering value through effective protection solutions that meet today’s risk challenges. In addition to a uniquely global perspective, we also provide in-depth knowledge of local, state, and federal compliance matters.



