Metal Detectable Products - Detectamet Launches in Australia

Richmond, VA, April 23, 2020 --(



CEO of Detectamet Sean Smith is delighted with the expansion into Australia, saying, “this is a significant step forward for Detectamet in our efforts to be recognised as a global supplier of detectable products. We recognise that citizens of Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia take food safety very seriously, and we’re keen to supply food and pharmaceutical manufacturers in this region with quality, detectable products that will give manufacturers and consumers peace of mind. From a small start-up firm 17 years ago, we have undergone rapid expansion and we’re really excited to bring our products to this region.”



To find out more about Detectamet and the products and services they offer, please email: sales@detectamet-products.com.au

Leo Wild

0044 (0) 1759 304200



www.detectamet.co.uk

leo.wild@detectamet.com



