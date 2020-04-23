PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Detectamet

Metal Detectable Products - Detectamet Launches in Australia


Richmond, VA, April 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The detectable product manufacturers Detectamet are delighted to announce their new office and distribution centre in Sydney, Australia. This new facility will be able to manufacture and distribute their award-winning products to food and pharmaceutical manufacturers across Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia. In addition, the technical support team based in Sydney will be able to respond to any queries regarding Detectamet’s products and their suitability in a manufacturing environment.

CEO of Detectamet Sean Smith is delighted with the expansion into Australia, saying, “this is a significant step forward for Detectamet in our efforts to be recognised as a global supplier of detectable products. We recognise that citizens of Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia take food safety very seriously, and we’re keen to supply food and pharmaceutical manufacturers in this region with quality, detectable products that will give manufacturers and consumers peace of mind. From a small start-up firm 17 years ago, we have undergone rapid expansion and we’re really excited to bring our products to this region.”

To find out more about Detectamet and the products and services they offer, please email: sales@detectamet-products.com.au
