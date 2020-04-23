Award-Winning Director of Sales Joins Jackson Hotel Management Industry Professional Brings Regional and National Sales Experience

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Jackson Hotel Management Press Release

Leading hospitality management company Jackson Hotel Management is proud to welcome Mary Bayer as its new Corporate Director of Sales. Bayer brings more than 25-years of sales experience to the company’s corporate staff.

Leading hospitality management company Jackson Hotel Management is proud to welcome Mary Bayer as its new Corporate Director of Sales. Bayer brings more than 25-years of sales experience to the company’s corporate staff.



Prior to joining Jackson Hotel Management, Bayer served as Director of Sales of the award-winning Holiday Inn & Suites Front Royal Blue Ridge Shadows and Regional Director of Sales for Navika Capital Group. In the Director of Sales role, she provided sales, marketing, and revenue management leadership for the entire resort; including the 18-hole championship golf club with event space and grill, 196-seat franchised restaurant, over 5000 square feet of meeting space, and 124-room franchised hotel. Further, in her Regional Director of Sales role, she led the sales and revenue management teams at all mid-Atlantic properties for Navika.



Bayer has an award-winning record as Director of Sales. She is a three-time winner of the IHG Best of the Best "Holiday Inn Director of Sales of the Year" award. This award is the highest achievement within the IHG family of brands. Winners are selected based on performance that goes above and beyond normal job responsibilities and by providing outstanding or unique service to the property, to the guests, and to the community.

“With Mary’s innovative approach and impressive expertise in hotel sales, she is a leader who truly inspires,” says Brent C Jackson, President | Jackson Hotel Management. “Mary’s experience and resolve will perfectly complement Jackson Hotel Management’s focus on hotel operations and the employee experience. We are thrilled to welcome Mary to the team and I could not be more excited to work with her again.”



In deciding her next move, Bayer sought out Jackson Hotel Management where she will, once again, work alongside Jackson Hotel Management’s Brent C Jackson. Bayer and Jackson previously worked together at the Holiday Inn & Suites Front Royal Blue Ridge Shadows.



“At this point in my life, and in my career, I want to be a part of a larger organization and managing the sales process for a portfolio of hotels. I know, from experience, that Brent drives excellence in hotel operations through training, then empowering, his teams to perform at their best; and that’s why I am so excited to join his team at Jackson Hotel Management,” says Bayer. “Our values and culture align, and that’s exactly what I am looking for.”



During her career, Bayer has overseen sales efforts for hotels at brands including: Marriott, Hilton, Choice Hotels, IHG, Carlson, and Wyndham. She graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Applied Science in Hotel Restaurant Management. A performance driven professional, Bayer is adept at maximizing sales & marketing through her passion for maintaining the highest standards in leadership and organizational development. She is highly regarded as being decisive, analytical, big-picture focused, and for always leading by example.



Bayer also focuses her time on helping others, serving on the board of many service organizations including The Salvation Army, United Way, and March of Dimes. Further, she has held hospitality industry volunteer roles with the Front Royal-Warren County (VA) Joint Tourism Advisory Committee, Greater Rochester Visitors Association Visitor Industry Council, Winchester Society of Human Resource Managers, and Women in Buses Council (WIB) – a program of the American Bus Association. She recently served as an Adjunct Professor in the Workforce Development Office at Lord Fairfax Community College.



Hoping to grow the visibility of Jackson Hotel Managements’s portfolio in the mid-Atlantic, Bayer also aims to be a mentor to the company’s General Managers and hotel-based sales teams, as she strongly believes in the importance of education and leadership development.



About Jackson Hotel Management (https://www.jacksonhotelmanagement.com)

Tracing its roots to 1987, Jackson Hotel Management is a premier hospitality management and development company in the Mid-Atlantic; highly regarded for their history of successfully operating hotels, restaurants, and golf courses. Jackson Hotel Management Company is a family business: owned and operated by second- and third-generation hoteliers. If you are seeking a dedicated team of hospitality experts for your hospitality project; whether it be comprehensive third party hotel management, a new hotel development, negotiating and implementing a property improvement plan, a hotel rebranding, distressed property management for a financial institution, receivership services, one-time or retained hospitality consulting, and/or expert witness services; Jackson Hotel Management Company is ready to leverage their expertise and experience and take your hospitality seriously.



Above all else, Jackson Hotel Management believes strongly in a positive employee experience, both for the corporate team and for each hotel employee. One of the Company goals is to create memorable work experiences for employees, so they can create memorable stay experiences for guests. This is summed up in the company's why statement: Jackson Hotel Management supports the employee experience so we can, as a team, improve guest satisfaction and increase owner returns.



