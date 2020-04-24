Local First Coast Real Estate Pro Brooke Tyree Joins Davidson Realty

Press Releases The Davidson Companies Press Release

Davidson Realty has welcomed agent Brooke Tyree to its team of real estate agents.

"We are thrilled to have Brooke’s extensive local market knowledge as well as her can-do enthusiasm and willingness to go beyond expectations for her customers,” said Sherry Davidson, President of Davidson Realty.



A Florida native, Tyree has extensive knowledge of North Florida’s residential market. She has been involved in real estate for more than 20 years, including residential, investment properties, property management and new construction. Tyree is also involved in numerous local charities and is a proud supporter of the St. Johns County School District.



She works out of Davidson’s World Golf Village office.



Visit Davidson Realty online at www.DavidsonRealtyinc.com to search available properties and get to know Davidson’s team of agents.



About Davidson Realty, Inc.

