Box Latch Products Presents Worldwide Box Reuse Challenge #1


Pewaukee, WI, April 24, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Box Latch™ Products is working hard to “Revolutionize the worldwide use and reuse of boxes and cartons.” Box Latch is hosting a Worldwide Box Reuse Challenge. The winner of the random drawing will receive $1,000 of Box Latch™ products.

If your Company is reusing its boxes, Box Latch™ would love to hear about the experience.

Send a few pictures and a brief description of the boxes that are being reused, how many times these boxes are being reused, and if possible, the financial savings to: info@boxlatch.com.

Numerous customers have reported an increase of 5 to 10 times the life expectancy of boxes when using Box Latches™. Box Latches™ are a replacement for tape, glue, staples, and folding flaps for closing and reopening boxes while not creating any damage to the box in the process. Box Latches™ can be used hundreds to thousands of times.

Entries close at midnight May 15 with the winner announced by June 1.
Contact Information
Box Latch™ Products
Jack Wilson
920 541-3404
Contact
www.boxlatch.com

