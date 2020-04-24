Box Latch Products Presents Worldwide Box Reuse Challenge #1

Press Releases Box Latch™ Products Press Release

Pewaukee, WI, April 24, 2020 --(



If your Company is reusing its boxes, Box Latch™ would love to hear about the experience.



Send a few pictures and a brief description of the boxes that are being reused, how many times these boxes are being reused, and if possible, the financial savings to: info@boxlatch.com.



Numerous customers have reported an increase of 5 to 10 times the life expectancy of boxes when using Box Latches™. Box Latches™ are a replacement for tape, glue, staples, and folding flaps for closing and reopening boxes while not creating any damage to the box in the process. Box Latches™ can be used hundreds to thousands of times.



Jack Wilson

920 541-3404



www.boxlatch.com



