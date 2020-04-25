Future Electronics Names Omar Baig Chief Operating Officer

Press Releases Future Electronics Press Release

Future Electronics President Robert G. Miller has promoted Omar Baigto Chief Operating Officer.

Pointe Claire, Canada, April 25, 2020 --(



"Omar possesses a keen attention to detail. He leads by example with his can-do attitude, outstanding sense of urgency and big heart," said Robert G. Miller, President and Founder of Future Electronics. "I have great confidence that he will continue to represent Future Electronics with pride, professionalism and enthusiasm."



Hired by Future Electronics in 2002, Baig began working as an Account Executive in the company's global headquarters. In 2017, Omar was promoted to Executive Vice-President Worldwide, Sales and Marketing, which enabled him to continue growing important areas of the business with focus on developing customer and supplier relationships. Throughout his career, Baig has led by example with his strong leadership and business skills, coupled with his caring personality and positive attitude.



"I am thrilled with the opportunity to continue working alongside Robert Miller and the rest of the Future team to help lead our company to new levels of success," Baig said.



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes it's 5000 employees are it's greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



Media Contact



Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice-President Worldwide

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com



514-694-7710 (ext. 2826)

