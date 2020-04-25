Swan-Matic Capping Supports Customers in COVID-19 Efforts with Essential Capping Equipment

Press Releases Automation Devices, Inc. Press Release

Erie, PA, April 25, 2020 --(



Many companies are using Swan-Matic inserts in conjunction with their capping of vials and test kits for COVID-19. Vinyl and polyurethane inserts tend to be a popular choice for customers in the medical arena due to their excellent wear capabilities and durability. Vinyl is recommended for caps that feature smooth contact surfaces while polyurethane leaves little to no residue ensuring an unmarked cap.



Swan-Matic benchtop and handheld cappers are an integral component in capping vials and test tubes along with COVID-19 test kits and Viral Transport Mediums. Swan-Matic’s C900 benchtop capper is a top selection of biomedical companies that need to cap vials. The C900 is designed to handle a wide range of bottle and vial sizes.



Swan-Matic’s 60VS is a variable speed benchtop capper offering users great control where critical capping requirements are necessary. ADI President Kevin Smith understands the significance of Swan-Matic's role against this worldwide pandemic. “We’re here to support our customers that rely on our capping manufacturing capabilities in any way that we can,” says Smith. “We have worked diligently to have inventory stocked so that our customers can receive the equipment they need as quickly as possible. It’s also an added advantage that customers can place their Swan-Matic purchases online, making transactions as seamless as possible.”



Erie, PA, April 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Swan-Matic, a bottle capping equipment manufacturer, has been deemed an essential business by the state of Pennsylvania as manufacturers around the globe partner with the health care industry in the fight against COVID-19. As healthcare companies ramp up production of testing equipment and medical supplies, Swan-Matic provides many of those companies with a variety of cappers and related equipment, such as driver shells and inserts to support them in these efforts.

Many companies are using Swan-Matic inserts in conjunction with their capping of vials and test kits for COVID-19. Vinyl and polyurethane inserts tend to be a popular choice for customers in the medical arena due to their excellent wear capabilities and durability. Vinyl is recommended for caps that feature smooth contact surfaces while polyurethane leaves little to no residue ensuring an unmarked cap.

Swan-Matic benchtop and handheld cappers are an integral component in capping vials and test tubes along with COVID-19 test kits and Viral Transport Mediums. Swan-Matic's C900 benchtop capper is a top selection of biomedical companies that need to cap vials. The C900 is designed to handle a wide range of bottle and vial sizes.

Swan-Matic's 60VS is a variable speed benchtop capper offering users great control where critical capping requirements are necessary. ADI President Kevin Smith understands the significance of Swan-Matic's role against this worldwide pandemic. "We're here to support our customers that rely on our capping manufacturing capabilities in any way that we can," says Smith. "We have worked diligently to have inventory stocked so that our customers can receive the equipment they need as quickly as possible. It's also an added advantage that customers can place their Swan-Matic purchases online, making transactions as seamless as possible."

Swan-Matic offers a variety of handheld and bench-top cappers along with aluminum driver shells and renewable rubber, vinyl and urethane inserts. Swan-Matic is a division of Automation Devices Inc. specializing in a full line of tooled and un-tooled vibratory feeders and components. Automation Devices has been building Swan-Matic cappers since 1969. They are located in Fairview, Pa. For more information on how they are assisting customers in the COVID-19 pandemic, they can be contacted at 814-474-5561.

Contact Information
Automation Devices, Inc.
Alicia Tellers
814-474-5561
www.autodev.com

Alicia Tellers

814-474-5561



www.autodev.com



