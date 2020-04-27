PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Detectamet Launch New Plastic Sanitizer Wipes Dispenser Container


New Plastic Sanitizer Wipes Dispenser Container for most types of sanitizer wipes.

Richmond, VA, April 27, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Detectamet Multi Purpose Plastic Sanitizer Wipes Container/Dispenser.

This storage container can be used not only for Disinfectant/Probe wipes but for several other storage opportunities such as; stationary, cable ties, engineering equipment and other tools that just need a presentable container to protect against environmental hazards.

The combination of detectable packaging and ready to use disinfectant wipes ticks several boxes within the requirement of a food HACCP management system and within the requirement of a health and safety system. The specification of ready to use wipes obviates the risks of mixing dangerous, excessively strong or ineffectively weak chemicals and saves money on the labour costs of mixing, dosing or dispensing of chemicals.

Detectamet has also designed a range of Detectable Wipe Stations that can hold one or two tubs of wipes and can be mounted on a wall. These will help to keep the work areas free of clutter and further reduce the risk of mislaying the tubs and the possibility of contamination. These are also available in nine different colours.

• Colour Coded for visual detection
• Own Branding available
• Available in Colours Blue, Red, Green & Yellow
Contact Information
Detectamet Detectable Products
Sean R Smith
+1 804 303 1983
Contact
www.detectamet.com

