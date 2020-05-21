PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
YNY Technology Recognized by Financial Times as High-Growth Companies in Asia-Pacific 2020


One of PC Group of Companies sister companies, YNY Technology was proudly recognized by Financial Times as High-Growth Companies in Asia-Pacific 2020 between the revenue growth rate of 2015 - 2018.

Selangor, Malaysia, May 21, 2020 --(PR.com)-- YNY Technology was recognized by Financial Times as Top 167 High-Growth Companies in Asia-Pacific 2020 and Top 4 High-Growth Companies in Malaysia by Statista. YNY Technology received a recognition over a standout growth in 2015-2018.

The ranking list highlights was compiled on behalf of Financial Times, by Statista, a research company and ranks entrants from across Asia-Pacific by compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This ranking came after FT & Statista audited YNY Technology’s annual growth as one of the high growth technology company in the Asia Pacific with 321.8% revenue growth rate between 2015 – 2018. Here is how YNY Technology stacks up overall:

Top 167 out of 500 High-Growth Companies in the Asia Pacific by Financial Times

Top 4 out of 20 High-Growth Companies in Malaysia by Statista

About YNY Technology: YNY Technology is the market leader in Ind4.0 by combining business consulting, engineering design, system implementation, and smart technology to accelerate the digital transformation journey. We help businesses to maximize operational & asset value creation while improving profitability.

If you would like to know more information about this topic, you may visit to www.pcgroup.my.
