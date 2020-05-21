YNY Technology Recognized by Financial Times as High-Growth Companies in Asia-Pacific 2020

Press Releases PC Group of Companies Press Release

One of PC Group of Companies sister companies, YNY Technology was proudly recognized by Financial Times as High-Growth Companies in Asia-Pacific 2020 between the revenue growth rate of 2015 - 2018.

Selangor, Malaysia, May 21, 2020



The ranking list highlights was compiled on behalf of Financial Times, by Statista, a research company and ranks entrants from across Asia-Pacific by compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This ranking came after FT & Statista audited YNY Technology’s annual growth as one of the high growth technology company in the Asia Pacific with 321.8% revenue growth rate between 2015 – 2018. Here is how YNY Technology stacks up overall:



Top 167 out of 500 High-Growth Companies in the Asia Pacific by Financial Times



Top 4 out of 20 High-Growth Companies in Malaysia by Statista



About YNY Technology: YNY Technology is the market leader in Ind4.0 by combining business consulting, engineering design, system implementation, and smart technology to accelerate the digital transformation journey. We help businesses to maximize operational & asset value creation while improving profitability.



Janice PC Teh

60351918113



https://www.pcgroup.my



