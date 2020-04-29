SoftwareSuggest Honors Innomaint CMMS with Most Affordable Software​ Award 2020

Innomaint CMMS honoured with a most affordable software award 2020 from SoftwareSuggest. Due to the commitment towards its customers and the exceptional service, SoftwareSuggest experts’ panel is pleased to award them with the Most Affordable Software 2020 title.

Chennai, India, April 29, 2020 --(



As Innomaint is the best cloud-based maintenance management software with smart and hardworking team - continuously upgrading its user experience to make it worth purchasing for customers, there is nothing to wonder for these awards and recognitions from various B2B software listing platforms.



What is Innomaint



Innomaint is the cloud-based CMMS (Computerized Maintenance Management System) Software designed to simplify maintenance management in a wide range of industries and is perfect for organizations that need to perform regular maintenance of equipment and assets and track inventories.



Why Innomaint CMMS



As Innomaint CMMS is loaded with powerful unique features, it will help to manage and optimize the maintenance operations in a better way. It also helps to reduce maintenance cost and equipment downtime while increasing productivity and the lifespan of assets/equipment.



Due to Innomaint’s multiple useful features, it has earned many recognitions from B2B software listing sites. Chennai, India, April 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Innomaint CMMS honoured with a most affordable software award 2020 from SoftwareSuggest. Due to the commitment towards its customers and the exceptional service, SoftwareSuggest experts’ panel is pleased to award them with the Most Affordable Software 2020 title.As Innomaint is the best cloud-based maintenance management software with smart and hardworking team - continuously upgrading its user experience to make it worth purchasing for customers, there is nothing to wonder for these awards and recognitions from various B2B software listing platforms.What is InnomaintInnomaint is the cloud-based CMMS (Computerized Maintenance Management System) Software designed to simplify maintenance management in a wide range of industries and is perfect for organizations that need to perform regular maintenance of equipment and assets and track inventories.Why Innomaint CMMSAs Innomaint CMMS is loaded with powerful unique features, it will help to manage and optimize the maintenance operations in a better way. It also helps to reduce maintenance cost and equipment downtime while increasing productivity and the lifespan of assets/equipment.Due to Innomaint’s multiple useful features, it has earned many recognitions from B2B software listing sites.