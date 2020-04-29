Advance Capital Management’s Terra Hohf Named to Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisor List

Press Releases Advance Capital Management Press Release

Detroit, MI, April 29, 2020 --(



The list spotlights 1,000 top female advisors across the country. In total, they manage nearly $920 billion in client assets. Advisors were nominated and then researched, interviewed and assigned a ranking within their respective states.



Terra Hohf is ranked as one of the top women wealth advisors in Michigan.



“It is an incredible honor to be recognized on the same list as so many amazing women in our industry,” said Hohf, financial adviser and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ at Advance Capital Management.



The Top Women Wealth Advisors list is produced independently by Forbes Magazine in collaboration with SHOOK Research, a financial services rating firm. Each advisor—selected by SHOOK Research—is chosen based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria, including in-person interviews, industry experience, compliance records, revenue produced and assets under management. There are no fees or other considerations required for nomination.



This is the second Forbes top-advisor list on which Hohf has made an appearance. Last year, she was named as a Best-in-State Next-Gen Wealth Advisor.



“Recognition as a top advisor is a direct result of the support I receive from my colleagues and the clients I have the opportunity to partner with,” Hohf said.

Advance Capital Management as a firm manages $3 billion and serves over 5,000 investment advisory clients.



Jacob Schroeder

800-345-4783



www.acadviser.com



