Flex Technology Group Named One of America's 1,000 Largest and Most Inspiring Private Companies by Inc. Magazine

Flex Technology Group Ranked Among America's Top Private Companies on Inc.'s Private Titans of 2020 List.

Phoenix, AZ, April 29, 2020 --(



"Today, staying connected to our employees, customers, and communities is more important than ever. Flex Technology Group is honored to be named on Inc. Magazine's Private Titans list, and we would like to reassure you of this company's resilience during these times as well as long after," states Frank Gaspari, CEO of Flex Technology Group.



Inc. developed the list in partnership with PrivCo., which has created an extensive database of privately held companies. The Inc. Private Titans list utilizes financial modeling and other methodologies to analyze company performance, generating qualitative insights and investment guidance that determine listings. The 1,000 companies on Inc.'s list were judged on a weighted score based on measures like sales and employee growth, balance sheet strength, valuation, and ability to raise capital.



Inc. Magazine also named Flex Technology Group on its 2019 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. Not only did FTG break the top 1000 in 2019, but this also marked the company’s tenth consecutive year making the prestigious list.



About Flex Technology Group



Flex Technology Group provides customized office technology solutions for national and leading-edge regional companies. The company focuses on print, document management, document production and managed IT solutions, representing industry-leading suppliers such as Canon, Ricoh, Konica Minolta, HP, Lexmark and various software solutions. FTG services almost 35,000 customers nationally. For additional information, please visit www.FlexTG.com.



Andy Smalley

888-353-9774



www.flextg.com



