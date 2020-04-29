GlacialLight Announces New Natural Sunlight GL-LMR50-12-24V-NL with DC Input Voltage

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases GlacialTech Inc. Press Release

New Taipei City, Taiwan, April 29, 2020 --(



The GL-LMR50-12-24V-NL offers the round and square single housing in black and white colors for optional. Besides that, it also provides round double housing and round triple housing. The beam angle comes in 30° and 40° degrees, making this new product a flexible lighting solution for any space. The elegant, simple design with rounded lighting fixture makes it perfect for creating the lighting atmosphere. The GL-LMR50-12-24V-NL is well suitable use for spot lighting, residential lighting, commercial lighting, hallway lighting and cabinet lighting.



The GL-LMR50-12-24V-NL features a mistake-proofing design to connect a DC 24V power input for user friendly. The installers do not need to distinguish the polarity between the positive and the negative poles of power input; it makes easily and avoids damaging the units with wrong polarity power input. This new product also comes in a parallel expandable design. It can directly connect lots of DC lighting fixtures with one constant voltage driver if it provides enough watts. It saves extra LED drivers fee and working hours.



The natural sunlight GL-LMR50-12-24V-NL with high color rendering index 97 produces a continuous spectral distribution across all wavelengths and no color gaps, just like the spectral distribution of sunlight. It is uniquely designed with full spectrum technology that you can see each color as nature light and always real.



Features:

- High CRI is 97.

- High CQS is 97.

- TM-30-15 Rf is up to 95.

- TM-30-15 Rg is up to 103.

- DC 24V input voltage and polarity insensitive.

- 30° and 40° beam angle available.

- Can be dimmable with given the appropriate DC electrical signal (typ. PWM).

- Optional round and square housing accessories in black and white colors.

- Optional single, double and triple housing accessories.

- Mistake-proofing design for user friendly.

- Expandable design of installation lighting fixtures.



About GlacialLight

Erin Huang

+886222441227



www.glacialtech.com



