Crazy Clark’s Car Rental Brisbane

Crazy Clark’s Car Rental Brisbane - Top Recommended Car Agency


Crazy Clark’s Car Rental Brisbane made it to the most top recommended car rental at the CRX Renter Awards.

Brisbane, Australia, May 01, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Renter Rated System™ on the CRX website allows renters to give their feedback on rental agencies that they have used. This advanced system allows customers to get a better understanding of which agencies are good and offer great service, while also giving these agencies a stage to shine on.

It allows rental companies registered on CRX to get reviews from real people, this way they too can see what their shortcomings are and make improvements around that to better their service. To reward these agencies CRX hosts the Renter Rated Awards annually.

Winners are selected based on customer ratings, renters can rate agencies out of five stars for 9 categories along with written comments. Amongst the winning categories is the "Top Recommended Car Agency," which was won by Australian car rental company Crazy Clark’s Car Rentals for the year 2019. The overall winner was given to Rugged Rental, Salt Lake City.

Being a household name in Brisbane Crazy Clark’s Car Rentals made it to the most top recommended car rental within Australia, proving their personalized customer friendly service, hands-on approach to business and value-for-money within the Australian car rental industry.

Navotar would like to congratulate Crazy Clark’s Car Rental Brisbane,
https://www.crazyclarkscarrentals.com.au, and all the winners of the CRX Renter Rated Awards.
Crazy Clark’s Car Rental Brisbane
Farhan Fawzer
+61 7 3469 8710
https://www.crazyclarkscarrentals.com.au/

