Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases iGMS Press Release

Receive press releases from iGMS: By Email RSS Feeds: iGMS Wins 4 Awards for Its Innovative Vacation Rental Software

iGMS, a market leader in the vacation rental management software industry, has successfully scooped its fourth award of 2020.

North Vancouver, Canada, May 01, 2020 --(



iGMS awarded a top spot on the 2020 Ready to Rocket List for the ICT sector

iGMS was awarded a top spot in the annual “Ready to Rocket List,” compiled by the renowned management consulting firm, Rocket Builders. For the past 18 years Rocket Builders has identified British Columbia technology companies with major growth potential, and this year iGMS claimed a place.



Of the 600 companies in the running, only 200 made the grade, with iGMS successfully securing a spot due to its ability to match technical innovation with market opportunity. As Reg Nordman, Managing Partner at Rocket Builders puts it

“Each year when we choose the Ready to Rocket companies, we are looking for those companies that have best matched technical innovation with market opportunity. iGMS is an excellent example of the right technology for the right customers at the right time.”



iGMS Named Frontrunner for Top Hotel Management Software

iGMS has also been flagged as a frontrunner in hotel management software by Software Advice, the company that is well-known for providing a comprehensive advisory service, valuable research, and user reviews on software applications. Software Advice offers insight into various industry sectors including medical, CRM, HR, construction, "Business Intelligence" and "Marketing automation," to name but a handful.



The company also publishes a popular online publication called Frontrunners. The periodical provides its readers with the opportunity to find out more about the availability and performance of various software products. The service is considered invaluable, with accurate and unbiased evaluations provided to those who are thinking of investing in software. Following careful consideration, Software Advice deemed iGMS worthy of a coveted place on their 2020 list.



iGMS won a Quality Choice award

It seems iGMS has much to shout about this year, not content with two impressive awards under their belt, they also managed to grab a third, obtaining a Quality Choice Badge from advanced business software discovery platform Crozdesk.



The badge is only handed out to businesses who stand out from the crowd, and it seems that iGMS managed to do just that. Crozdesk makes it their business to assess thousands of software products – using analyst-grade reports, curated software stacks and expert reviews.



Achieving a score of more than 80 points afforded iGMS a coveted Crozdesk Quality Choice Badge, proving that the company has designed innovative software that can really help vacation rental businesses to boost their productivity.



iGMS in Top 10+ Vacation Rental Software in 2020 by SoftwareWorld

Finally, iGMS adds an award from SoftwareWorld to its growing list of accolades. The leading business technology and research company is committed to helping businesses find the best software to suit their needs and it takes a distinctive company to make it into the top 10.



iGMS managed to make the grade, winning approval for the positive customer reviews and ratings it regularly achieves, and also gaining favor from industry experts.



What Next For iGMS?

Like any accomplished business, iGMS is proud to receive acclaim from industry experts.



"We are thrilled and touched by such recognition, it motivates us to work even harder on our big plans and never stop improving our software,” Ivan Levchenko, CEO and Co-founder of iGMS.



The team is resolutely keen to push on - with a focus on further improving and updating their vacation rental software. Ivan and his team are also acutely aware of the challenges faced by businesses everywhere. COVID-19 has brought with it unprecedented uncertainty and has already had an immense impact on the world.

iGMS is now intent on using its expertise to support vacation rental property owners through this difficult time. It will be interesting to see what the vacation rental software provider will accomplish next.



For more information, visit: https://www.igms.com/vacation-rental-software-gets-4-awards-in-2020/



About iGMS:

iGMS provides vacation rental software that helps hosts to effectively handle day-to-day short-term rental management tasks. The software enables users to operate all Airbnb, HomeAway & Vrbo accounts via a single interface, with access to the same advanced functionality through the mobile app. There’s automated messaging for easier guest communication, and reviews, templates, and tools for team management and pricing management, and much more besides. North Vancouver, Canada, May 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The iGMS team continuously develops all-in-one vacation rental software - improving the lives of busy rental property owners everywhere. The company has been recognized for its efforts numerous times in the past, and is understandably proud to receive 4 more awards this year.iGMS awarded a top spot on the 2020 Ready to Rocket List for the ICT sectoriGMS was awarded a top spot in the annual “Ready to Rocket List,” compiled by the renowned management consulting firm, Rocket Builders. For the past 18 years Rocket Builders has identified British Columbia technology companies with major growth potential, and this year iGMS claimed a place.Of the 600 companies in the running, only 200 made the grade, with iGMS successfully securing a spot due to its ability to match technical innovation with market opportunity. As Reg Nordman, Managing Partner at Rocket Builders puts it“Each year when we choose the Ready to Rocket companies, we are looking for those companies that have best matched technical innovation with market opportunity. iGMS is an excellent example of the right technology for the right customers at the right time.”iGMS Named Frontrunner for Top Hotel Management SoftwareiGMS has also been flagged as a frontrunner in hotel management software by Software Advice, the company that is well-known for providing a comprehensive advisory service, valuable research, and user reviews on software applications. Software Advice offers insight into various industry sectors including medical, CRM, HR, construction, "Business Intelligence" and "Marketing automation," to name but a handful.The company also publishes a popular online publication called Frontrunners. The periodical provides its readers with the opportunity to find out more about the availability and performance of various software products. The service is considered invaluable, with accurate and unbiased evaluations provided to those who are thinking of investing in software. Following careful consideration, Software Advice deemed iGMS worthy of a coveted place on their 2020 list.iGMS won a Quality Choice awardIt seems iGMS has much to shout about this year, not content with two impressive awards under their belt, they also managed to grab a third, obtaining a Quality Choice Badge from advanced business software discovery platform Crozdesk.The badge is only handed out to businesses who stand out from the crowd, and it seems that iGMS managed to do just that. Crozdesk makes it their business to assess thousands of software products – using analyst-grade reports, curated software stacks and expert reviews.Achieving a score of more than 80 points afforded iGMS a coveted Crozdesk Quality Choice Badge, proving that the company has designed innovative software that can really help vacation rental businesses to boost their productivity.iGMS in Top 10+ Vacation Rental Software in 2020 by SoftwareWorldFinally, iGMS adds an award from SoftwareWorld to its growing list of accolades. The leading business technology and research company is committed to helping businesses find the best software to suit their needs and it takes a distinctive company to make it into the top 10.iGMS managed to make the grade, winning approval for the positive customer reviews and ratings it regularly achieves, and also gaining favor from industry experts.What Next For iGMS?Like any accomplished business, iGMS is proud to receive acclaim from industry experts."We are thrilled and touched by such recognition, it motivates us to work even harder on our big plans and never stop improving our software,” Ivan Levchenko, CEO and Co-founder of iGMS.The team is resolutely keen to push on - with a focus on further improving and updating their vacation rental software. Ivan and his team are also acutely aware of the challenges faced by businesses everywhere. COVID-19 has brought with it unprecedented uncertainty and has already had an immense impact on the world.iGMS is now intent on using its expertise to support vacation rental property owners through this difficult time. It will be interesting to see what the vacation rental software provider will accomplish next.For more information, visit: https://www.igms.com/vacation-rental-software-gets-4-awards-in-2020/About iGMS:iGMS provides vacation rental software that helps hosts to effectively handle day-to-day short-term rental management tasks. The software enables users to operate all Airbnb, HomeAway & Vrbo accounts via a single interface, with access to the same advanced functionality through the mobile app. There’s automated messaging for easier guest communication, and reviews, templates, and tools for team management and pricing management, and much more besides. Contact Information iGMS

Anastasiya Hural

425-222-2922



www.igms.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from iGMS Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend