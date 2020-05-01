Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases CXL Ophthalmics Press Release

Receive press releases from CXL Ophthalmics: By Email RSS Feeds: CXL Ophthalmics Appoints Jonathan H. Talamo, MD to Its Board of Managers

Former Chief Medical Officer of Johnson & Johnson Vision, Ocular Therapeutix; Brings Wealth of Leadership and Global Strategic Experience

Encinitas, CA, May 01, 2020 --(



“Dr. Talamo brings a unique combination of leadership, technical expertise and global strategic experience, having spent decades as a practicing ophthalmic surgeon and thought leader in the field followed by senior executive roles in some of the industry’s most innovative and commercially successful companies,” said Michael Webb, Chief Executive Officer of CXL Ophthalmics. “His track record of execution in leading and growing companies, both globally diversified and innovative early-stage players, will be vital as we complete development of our lead technology, EpiSmart and bring it to market. We are delighted to welcome Dr. Talamo to the CXL Ophthalmics team and look forward to the insight he will provide to our Board of Managers.”



“I am excited to be joining the Board of Managers as CXL Ophthalmics prepares to enter late-stage clinical development of EpiSmart and advances towards becoming a commercial-stage company,” said Dr. Talamo. “I believe that EpiSmart has the potential to positively impact the lives of millions of people living with keratoconus and look forward to leveraging my experience to help guide the management team.”



“Jon is a passionate, global-minded leader in ophthalmology with intimate knowledge of our technology and the medical need it addresses,” said Dr. Roy Rubinfeld, the founder and Chief Scientific Officer of CXL Ophthalmics. “We are thrilled to welcome such a outstanding industry leader to our Board of Managers.”



About EpiSmart, Crosslinking and Keratoconus

The patented EpiSmart system is designed to optimize cross-linking therapy for keratoconus, allowing minimally-invasive treatment via simultaneous bilateral application of UV light without the need for surgical removal of the corneal epithelium. The safety and efficacy of EpiSmart was investigated in a large, recently concluded phase 2 trial, and CXL Ophthalmics is preparing to initiate phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of keratoconus with EpiSmart.



Corneal collagen cross-linking is a process used to strengthen corneas affected by keratoconus and halt disease progression. Riboflavin (vitamin B2) and ultraviolet light interact to cause new bonds to form between proteins, solidifying the structure of weakened corneas. Currently approved cross-linking procedures require surgical removal of epithelium (the outer layer of the cornea). This treatment approach is called “epi-off cross-linking” and involves a painful recovery, delayed return of vision and increased risk of scarring or infection. CXL Ophthalmics has developed a system for “epi-on cross-linking” (no removal of epithelium) that could allow for earlier, safer and more convenient treatment, saving vision for millions of patients.



Keratoconus is a bilateral, progressive corneal degenerative disease accompanied by corneal thinning. In later stages, the cornea takes on a bulging, conical shape, leading to irregular astigmatism that is difficult or impossible to correct and results in loss of functional vision. Typical onset of symptoms occurs in the late teens to early twenties but can be manifest in children younger than 10 years old. Based on global epidemiological research, estimates of keratoconus prevalence range from 1:2000 to 1:100. CXLO estimates a US prevalence of at least 2 million.



About CXL Ophthalmics

