Press Releases Pratiti Technologies Press Release

Receive press releases from Pratiti Technologies: By Email RSS Feeds: Free Consulting Session by Pratiti Leadership & Digital Technology Experts During COVID-19 Lockdown

Troy, MI, May 04, 2020 --(



“As part of the global technology community and driven by our core values, the onus is on the entire community to uplift one another. Through this initiative, we aim to minimize the impact of COVID-19 by helping innovation driven technology initiatives. We have arranged a team of Digital Technologies & Industrial Solution experts for this initiative where I, along with two other co-founders of Pratiti, will be conducting these sessions. Through this initiative, the ones who can be benefited the most are software companies wishing to build new innovative technology solutions or need support and guidance within their existing technology solutions in IoT, Cloud and cloud computing, edge computing, digital twin, data science and analytics or AR/VR,” said Pratiti’s CEO and Co-founder.



Pratiti Leadership Team (CEO, COO or CTO) & their Digital Transformation experts have launched this initiative to help software technology companies to overcome these uncertain times with certainty. Pratiti has taken all the necessary measures to ensure the safety, health and well-being of their team members as well as to ensure business continuity in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pratiti Technologies remain committed to their team members, customers and partners.



About Pratiti Technologies, Inc.:

Pratiti Technologies (www.pratititech.com) is a unique Outsourced Product Development and Digital Solutions company, headquartered in Pune, India with global offices, that enables innovation driven digital transformation for its customers, enterprises and software product companies. We possess deep expertise in digital technologies such as Cloud Computing, Edge Computing, Data Science & Analytics as well as AR/VR. We help customers with advanced architectures in IoT and Digital Twin to enable organizations realize innovation in their digital transformation journey. Troy, MI, May 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Pratiti Technologies has announced that they are offering free consulting sessions by their Leadership Team and Digital Technology Experts. Pratiti is extending these sessions to Software Technology ISVs, Product Start-Ups and Industrial Customers to help and guide them with their new or existing initiatives in the IoT, Digital Twin, Data Science or Analytics and Cloud space.“As part of the global technology community and driven by our core values, the onus is on the entire community to uplift one another. Through this initiative, we aim to minimize the impact of COVID-19 by helping innovation driven technology initiatives. We have arranged a team of Digital Technologies & Industrial Solution experts for this initiative where I, along with two other co-founders of Pratiti, will be conducting these sessions. Through this initiative, the ones who can be benefited the most are software companies wishing to build new innovative technology solutions or need support and guidance within their existing technology solutions in IoT, Cloud and cloud computing, edge computing, digital twin, data science and analytics or AR/VR,” said Pratiti’s CEO and Co-founder.Pratiti Leadership Team (CEO, COO or CTO) & their Digital Transformation experts have launched this initiative to help software technology companies to overcome these uncertain times with certainty. Pratiti has taken all the necessary measures to ensure the safety, health and well-being of their team members as well as to ensure business continuity in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pratiti Technologies remain committed to their team members, customers and partners.About Pratiti Technologies, Inc.:Pratiti Technologies (www.pratititech.com) is a unique Outsourced Product Development and Digital Solutions company, headquartered in Pune, India with global offices, that enables innovation driven digital transformation for its customers, enterprises and software product companies. We possess deep expertise in digital technologies such as Cloud Computing, Edge Computing, Data Science & Analytics as well as AR/VR. We help customers with advanced architectures in IoT and Digital Twin to enable organizations realize innovation in their digital transformation journey. Contact Information Pratiti Technologies

Gopal Agrawal

+919958272271



https://www.pratititech.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Pratiti Technologies