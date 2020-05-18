Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Vac-Con, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Vac-Con, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: E.L. Industries Now a Distributor of Rescue Vac Industries, Inc.

Green Cove Springs, FL, May 18, 2020 --(



Rescue Vac is a leading manufacturer in the fire and rescue industry that designs specialty rescue equipment for fire departments, emergency response teams, and general industry.



The main focus of Rescue Vac products is equipment for trench collapse incidents in which victims can encounter fatal outcomes when it takes an extended period of time to remove dirt and debris. Through advanced and patented equipment and procedures, the Rescue Vac system was created, and is one of the first rescue vacuum systems built to be used with the world-renowned 3-stage fan on Vac-Con combination vacuum machines. When used in tandem with the 3-stage fan combination units, rescue time is reduced by 80%, taking a rescue from hours to minutes. In addition to increasing the survivability rate of victims and rescuers, the reduced operation time results in a significant reduction in manpower needs and overall operating costs.



The addition of Rescue Vac Industries products to the E.L. Industries product offering is a strategic step for both companies. E.L. Industries has been providing equipment and accessories to private and government organizations across the world for over 100 years. Rescue Vac products are consistent with E.L.’s mission to provide the best emergency, sanitary, waste, and utility offerings on the market.



To learn more about Rescue Vac products, visit us at www.elindustries.com.



About Vac-Con®

Since 1986, Vac-Con® has manufactured more than 8,500 custom-built truck-mounted machines to serve public and private environmental markets worldwide. Our goal is to design and actualize the most powerful and reliable machines in the industry, taking care of our customers’ needs now. Our global dealer network assists us in reaching all corners of the world, ensuring More Power To You. For more information, visit www.vac-con.com.



About E.L. Industries International Inc.

The foundation of E.L. Industries was established in 1917 as a distributor of street sweeping equipment. Today, E.L. is represented by over 30 in-country dealers across the globe and offers 12 of the best product lines in the environmental, fire and rescue, and utility industries. As the export arm for Vac-Con, Inc., E.L. Industries is a 100% employee-owned company and focused on meeting the needs of their customers now. For more information, visit www.elindustries.com.



About Holden Industries, Inc.

Holden Industries, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. As the parent organization of a group of diversified manufacturing companies, Holden is dedicated to profitable growth through capital efficient reinvestment and strategic acquisitions. Holden strives to continuously improve the operational performance of all disciplines with its principle focus of identifying the needs of its customers, and developing innovative and cost effective products and services to meet those needs. For more information, visit www.holdenindsutriesinc.com.



Vac-Con and E.L. Industries are trade names of Holden Industries, Inc.



For further information, please contact:

Caroline Brown

Marketing Manager

Vac-Con

Tel 1+904-252-6027

cbrown@vac-con.com Green Cove Springs, FL, May 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- E.L. Industries International Inc. announced today that it is now a worldwide distributor for Rescue Vac Industries, Inc.Rescue Vac is a leading manufacturer in the fire and rescue industry that designs specialty rescue equipment for fire departments, emergency response teams, and general industry.The main focus of Rescue Vac products is equipment for trench collapse incidents in which victims can encounter fatal outcomes when it takes an extended period of time to remove dirt and debris. Through advanced and patented equipment and procedures, the Rescue Vac system was created, and is one of the first rescue vacuum systems built to be used with the world-renowned 3-stage fan on Vac-Con combination vacuum machines. When used in tandem with the 3-stage fan combination units, rescue time is reduced by 80%, taking a rescue from hours to minutes. In addition to increasing the survivability rate of victims and rescuers, the reduced operation time results in a significant reduction in manpower needs and overall operating costs.The addition of Rescue Vac Industries products to the E.L. Industries product offering is a strategic step for both companies. E.L. Industries has been providing equipment and accessories to private and government organizations across the world for over 100 years. Rescue Vac products are consistent with E.L.’s mission to provide the best emergency, sanitary, waste, and utility offerings on the market.To learn more about Rescue Vac products, visit us at www.elindustries.com.About Vac-Con®Since 1986, Vac-Con® has manufactured more than 8,500 custom-built truck-mounted machines to serve public and private environmental markets worldwide. Our goal is to design and actualize the most powerful and reliable machines in the industry, taking care of our customers’ needs now. Our global dealer network assists us in reaching all corners of the world, ensuring More Power To You. For more information, visit www.vac-con.com.About E.L. Industries International Inc.The foundation of E.L. Industries was established in 1917 as a distributor of street sweeping equipment. Today, E.L. is represented by over 30 in-country dealers across the globe and offers 12 of the best product lines in the environmental, fire and rescue, and utility industries. As the export arm for Vac-Con, Inc., E.L. Industries is a 100% employee-owned company and focused on meeting the needs of their customers now. For more information, visit www.elindustries.com.About Holden Industries, Inc.Holden Industries, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. As the parent organization of a group of diversified manufacturing companies, Holden is dedicated to profitable growth through capital efficient reinvestment and strategic acquisitions. Holden strives to continuously improve the operational performance of all disciplines with its principle focus of identifying the needs of its customers, and developing innovative and cost effective products and services to meet those needs. For more information, visit www.holdenindsutriesinc.com.Vac-Con and E.L. Industries are trade names of Holden Industries, Inc.For further information, please contact:Caroline BrownMarketing ManagerVac-ConTel 1+904-252-6027cbrown@vac-con.com Contact Information Vac-Con, Inc.

Caroline Brown

904-284-4200



vac-con.com

Marketing Manager



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Vac-Con, Inc. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend