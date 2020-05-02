Dunlap Industries, Inc. Announces U.S. Thread Division’s Hiring of Operations Coordinator

Press Releases Dunlap Industries Inc. Press Release

Dunlap, TN, May 02, 2020 --(



Darwin’s 27+ years of experience performing both direct, as well as supervisory sewing and knitting operations will bring benefits both to U.S. Thread and their customers. He will provide hands-on oversight to material handling, maintenance, production, quality control and shipping.



Working as a team, U.S. Thread’s products will continue to be produced to specifications that meet or exceed the customer’s quality and on time delivery expectations.



About Dunlap Industries, Inc.



Gaylen Hamilton

423-332-0799



www.dunlapworld.com

423-305-7359



