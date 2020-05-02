PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Dunlap Industries Inc.

Press Release

Receive press releases from Dunlap Industries Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds:

Dunlap Industries, Inc. Announces U.S. Thread Division’s Hiring of Operations Coordinator


Dunlap, TN, May 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Dunlap Industries is pleased to announce that Darwin Burdette has joined the company as Operations Coordinator for their U.S. Thread division.

Darwin’s 27+ years of experience performing both direct, as well as supervisory sewing and knitting operations will bring benefits both to U.S. Thread and their customers. He will provide hands-on oversight to material handling, maintenance, production, quality control and shipping.

Working as a team, U.S. Thread’s products will continue to be produced to specifications that meet or exceed the customer’s quality and on time delivery expectations.

About Dunlap Industries, Inc.

Dunlap Industries, Inc. is an American owned manufacturer and distributor of zippers, thread, hook and loop and related textile trim. We are dedicated to ensuring our customer’s satisfaction by providing the service and attention they deserve and need. Our mission is striving to offer something that is special and unique by being the best service and value provider in the industry. We are determined to do our best so you can do your best.
Contact Information
Dunlap Industries Inc.
Gaylen Hamilton
423-332-0799
Contact
www.dunlapworld.com
423-305-7359

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Dunlap Industries Inc.
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help