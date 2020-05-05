Leadership Author, Deb Boelkes, Receives National Recognition Through the Independent Press Award®

The award-winning book, "The WOW Factor Workplace," shows it’s possible to create a workplace that not only wows everyone who works there, it wows everyone who hears about it.

Jacksonville, FL, May 05, 2020 --(



"The WOW Factor Workplace" by Deb Boelkes (Business World Rising, December 2019, ISBN: 978-1-734-07610-3, $19.95) is an enjoyable, easy-to-read Business / Leadership / Management book that delivers a real wake-up call to executives and leaders everywhere. In it, readers at any level of management will discover how to create a wow factor workplace where the best and most talented people line up to get in.



In 2020, the Independent Press Award had entries worldwide. Participating authors and publishers reside in countries such as Australia, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, India, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, and others. Books submitted included writers located in cities such as Austin to Memphis to Santa Cruz; from Copenhagen to Mumbai; from Albuquerque to Staten Island; from Boise to Honolulu, and others.



"We are thrilled to announce the distinguished favorites in our annual 2020 Independent Press Award. This year included a myriad of excellent independently published books. It is clear that independents are prospering in every corner of the earth. We are so proud to be highlighting key titles representing global independent publishing," said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak.



For more information about the award, please visit independentpressaward.com.



About the Author:

Deb Boelkes is the author of The WOW Factor Workplace: How to Create a Best Place to Work Culture and Heartfelt Leadership: How to Capture the Top Spot and Keep on Soaring. Deb is not just a role model heartfelt leader; she’s the ultimate authority on creating best places to work, with 25+ years in Fortune 150 high tech firms, leading superstar business develop and professional services teams. As an entrepreneur, she has accelerated advancement for women to senior leadership. As an award-winning author and keynote speaker, Deb has delighted and inspired over 1,000 audiences across North America.



About the Book:

"The WOW Factor Workplace: How to Create a Best Place to Work Culture" (Business World Rising, December 2019, ISBN: 978-1-7340761-0-3, $19.95) is available from major online booksellers in paperback, ebook and audiobook formats.



For more information, please visit www.DebBoelkes.com. Jacksonville, FL, May 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Independent Press Award recognized "The WOW Factor Workplace: How to Create a Best Place to Work Culture" by Deb Boelkes in the category of Business - Motivational as a Distinguished Favorite. The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers, and professional copywriters. Selected Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence."The WOW Factor Workplace" by Deb Boelkes (Business World Rising, December 2019, ISBN: 978-1-734-07610-3, $19.95) is an enjoyable, easy-to-read Business / Leadership / Management book that delivers a real wake-up call to executives and leaders everywhere. In it, readers at any level of management will discover how to create a wow factor workplace where the best and most talented people line up to get in.In 2020, the Independent Press Award had entries worldwide. Participating authors and publishers reside in countries such as Australia, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, India, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, and others. Books submitted included writers located in cities such as Austin to Memphis to Santa Cruz; from Copenhagen to Mumbai; from Albuquerque to Staten Island; from Boise to Honolulu, and others."We are thrilled to announce the distinguished favorites in our annual 2020 Independent Press Award. This year included a myriad of excellent independently published books. It is clear that independents are prospering in every corner of the earth. We are so proud to be highlighting key titles representing global independent publishing," said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak.For more information about the award, please visit independentpressaward.com.About the Author:Deb Boelkes is the author of The WOW Factor Workplace: How to Create a Best Place to Work Culture and Heartfelt Leadership: How to Capture the Top Spot and Keep on Soaring. Deb is not just a role model heartfelt leader; she’s the ultimate authority on creating best places to work, with 25+ years in Fortune 150 high tech firms, leading superstar business develop and professional services teams. As an entrepreneur, she has accelerated advancement for women to senior leadership. As an award-winning author and keynote speaker, Deb has delighted and inspired over 1,000 audiences across North America.About the Book:"The WOW Factor Workplace: How to Create a Best Place to Work Culture" (Business World Rising, December 2019, ISBN: 978-1-7340761-0-3, $19.95) is available from major online booksellers in paperback, ebook and audiobook formats.For more information, please visit www.DebBoelkes.com.