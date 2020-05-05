Eric L. Guthrie, Esq. Receives National Recognition Through the Independent Press Award®

Press Releases Better ME Better WE Press Release

The Independent Press Award recognized Blockchain or Die by Eric Guthrie, Esq. in the category of technology as a distinguished favorite.

Arlington, VA, May 05, 2020 --(

The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected award winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence.



Blockchain or Die, published by Better ME Better WE Publishing, is a business book, training book and a resource book in one book. Blockchains and cryptocurrencies are transforming currencies, business, technology, law, government and most industries. Organizations that adopt this new technology will thrive and organizations that do not adopt will miss the competitive advantages including: investments, sales, new customers, marketing and many other benefits. In other words, organizations that do not adopt blockchain technology may “die.” Hence the title “Blockchain or Die.”



Eric wants to make information about blockchain technology available to everyone so the Blockchain or Die e-book version is on sale for 99 cents on Amazon.com until May 3, 2020.

In 2020, the Independent Press Award had entries worldwide. Participating authors and publishers reside in countries such as Australia, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, India, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, and others. Books submitted included writers located in cities such as Austin to Memphis to Santa Cruz; from Copenhagen to Mumbai; from Albuquerque to Staten Island; from Boise to Honolulu, and others.

"We are thrilled to announce the winners and distinguished favorites in our annual 2020 Independent Press Award. This year included a myriad of excellent independently published books. It is clear that independents are prospering in every corner of the earth. We are so proud to be highlighting key titles representing global independent publishing." said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak.

For more information please visit independentpressaward.com; and to see this year's list of IPA Winners and Distinguished Favorites, please visit the website pages:



2020 Winners:

https://www.independentpressaward.com/2020winners

2020 Distinguished Favorites:

https://www.independentpressaward.com/2020distinguishedfavorites



Eric Guthrie

202 709 9219



www.blockchainordie.org



