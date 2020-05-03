The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on SECURE ACT is Here: The Pros and Cons Explored



New York, NY, May 03, 2020

The Setting Every Family Up for Retirement (SECURE) Act was signed into law last December 2019 as part of the year-end spending bill. Comprising nearly 30 provisions, the SECURE Act implements various measures aimed at improving retirement savings security. It also includes significant requirements designed to increase access to tax-advantaged accounts, as well as easier avenues for small and medium-sized companies to participate in pension plans for their employees.



The SECURE Act is the most sweeping retirement legislation in more than a decade. With the changes taking place, potential implementation challenges and risks may pose legal consequences to be managed.



In this live webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the SECURE Act. Speakers will present the pros, cons and potential issues under the newly signed law. They will also provide an outlook that will help concerned individuals to properly navigate these changes.



-An Overview of the SECURE Act’s Key Provisions

-Major Changes and Their Implications

-Implementation Issues and Challenges

-Pros and Cons of Implementation Options

-Outlook for Regulatory Guidance



Speakers/Faculty Panel



Sherrie Boutwell

Partner

Boutwell Fay LLP



Timothy Speiss

Partner

EisnerAmper LLP



Bryan D. Bolton

Chairman

Funk & Bolton, P.A.



Todd B. Castleton

Counsel

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP



About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.



