The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Valuation and Accounting for Venture Capital and Private Equity Funds: Practical Guide

Event Synopsis:



In August 2019, the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) issued an Accounting and Valuation Guide for investment companies entitled, "Valuation of Portfolio Company Investments of Venture Capital and Private Equity Funds and Other Investment Companies." The guide provided non-authoritative recommendations and considerations when preparing and auditing financial statements. It also sought to explain fair value measurement in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) 820 and 946.



As the guide addresses certain valuation challenges, significant complexities emerge specifically in determining the fair value of investments. Thus, companies are advised to efficiently monitor important changes in the landscape. They must understand the characteristics and attributes of their portfolio company investments to efficiently navigate complexities and bring efficacy.



In this live webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide an in-depth discussion of the significant developments and issues surrounding the valuation and accounting guide. The speakers will provide best practices to help investment companies navigate their way to emerging risks and challenges.



Key topics include:



An overview of the financial reporting guidance provided in the recent publication , ‘Valuation of Portfolio Company Investments of Venture Capital and Private Equity Funds and Other Investment Companies’, as recently published by the Private Equity and Venture Capital Taskforce of the AICPA

Overview of the latest AICPA guidance will highlight best practices related to common valuation issues encountered in fair value reporting for private equity and venture capital

COVID-19’s impact on private equity and venture capital valuation



Speakers/Faculty Panel



Thomas Angell, CPA

Partner and Financial Service Practice Leader

Withum



Michelle C. Keyes, ASA

Senior Manager, Valuation Specialist

Withum



For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:



https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/venture-capital-and-private-equity-funds/



About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.



