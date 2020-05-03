Nicky Dare's Guide to Pandemic Survival - Practical Guide for Your Family During Global Lockdown Has Been Published

Press Releases Nicky Dare Press Release

Take control of what you can during global lockdown by first empowering your ability to manage your stressful situation.

NickyDare.com Los Angeles, CA, May 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- It is the year 2020, in early March. There's a virus named COVID-19 making its fame around the world. How the world is changing by the minute. We are seeing chaos and panic everywhere around the world, hearing the sad news of how deadly virus has taken many lives. Dow Jones took a free fall on a daily basis, schools were closed, and businesses were directing their employees to work remotely from home. People rushed to buy emergency supplies, while authorities ordered its community to "shelter in place," to stay home. Disruption to our "normalcies" just began. What is going to happen? How are we going to survive? When will this end? Within few days, coronavirus "COVID-19" has changed our world of tomorrow completely. A global virus that keeps us contained in our homes, maybe for months, is already reorienting our relationship to the outside world, socially, culturally, economically. It is going to require coordinated joint effort, not just locally, regionally, nationally, or just one country but in a global cooperative effort like this world has never seen."At the time of disaster, we should not be mobilizing resources, instead we should proactively be prepared already. Preparation ended when a disaster strikes. Our world is changing and it is changing rapidly. We must be able to adapt and sustain ourselves from these changes ... socially, culturally, environmentally ... " -Nicky Dare, Advocate for Disaster PreparednessAt home front, we are facing new challenges. Now that the entire world is in a lockdown situation, many of us are stuck and confined at our homes. We are seeking for solutions to cope with it, because life goes on. We have to learn to adapt to these new "normalities" in our lives. The author provides some compelling articles focusing on specific issues which you may be facing and hope to bring solutions to your current challenges during lockdown.The book is to empower your ability to manage your stressful situation. Once you start managing your stressful situation, you can start to embrace the time spent with the family in that closed environment, irrespective of how long it may take. This book reveals practical easy-to-read-and-understand tips and resources how you can have the ability to master your circumstances and get over it all! This survival guide is all about creative and practical ideas that will bring hope, joy and inspiration in such dire times.This entire book focuses on Solutions, not the problemThis survival guide is available in paperback and kindle.Author Nicky Dare "Safety and Survival" (2018)NickyDare.com Contact Information NickyDare

https://nickydare.com

