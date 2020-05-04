PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Florida Biodiesel, Inc.

Press Release

Receive press releases from Florida Biodiesel, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds:

Florida Biodiesel, Inc. Has Shipped an ECA-1 Hypochlorous Acid Generator to the Waco Fire Department


Florida Biodiesel, Inc. has completed an ECA-1 Hypochlorous Acid generator sale to the Waco Fire Department, Texas. The Hypochlorous acid production equipment will be used to provide sanitation of Personal Protection Equipment.

Clearwater, FL, May 04, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Waco Fire Department has chosen the ECA-1 Hypochlorous acid generator to produce sanitizers at their Fire Department and distribute Hypochlorous acid to area First Responders.

The ECA-1 Hypochlorous acid generator will allow operators to safely produce 350 gallons of Hypochlorous acid daily. “Hypochlorous acid (HOCL) is proven to be safe, environmentally friendly, and fast acting against all pathogens,” says William Gehrs, President of Florida Biodiesel, Inc. “The FDA, USDA, and EPA have approved Hypochlorous acid for various medical, industrial, and food uses.”

About Florida Biodiesel, Inc.
Florida Biodiesel, Inc. is a world leader in Biodiesel technology. Florida Biodiesel, Inc. was founded in 2006 to provide consumers and commercial operators cost efficient Biodiesel production equipment. The company has made many innovative contributions to the Biodiesel industry including the safety external heat exchanger, cyclonic mixer, methanol recovery module, and the AUTOBIO Biodiesel plant automation system. To learn more about Florida Biodiesel, Inc. please visit http://www.floridabiodieselinc.com, email info@floridabiodieselinc.com or call (727) 678-0073
Contact Information
Florida Biodiesel, Inc.
William Gehrs
727-678-0073
Contact
http://www.floridabiodieselinc.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Florida Biodiesel, Inc.
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help