The Gateway Family YMCA to Offer Virtual Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program

YMCA Opens Chronic Disease Program to the Community in Virtual Format.

Union, NJ, May 11, 2020



The Y developed this program to help individuals better manage hypertension and improve their overall health. According to the American Heart Association, more than 80 million Americans have high blood pressure, but less than half have it under control. Research shows that the simple process of checking and recording blood pressure at least twice a month over four months may lower blood pressure in some people with hypertension. In addition, evidence shows that proper nutrition, particularly with a reduction in sodium intake, may help reduce both systolic and diastolic blood pressures.



“At this time of self-isolation, The Gateway Family YMCA is proud to provide a free virtual community version of the YMCA’s Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring program,” said Krystal R. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “The Y is the leading community-based organization dedicated to improving the nation’s health and this program is a great example of putting that commitment into action. Through our virtual programming, we are meeting community needs, improving health and promoting virtual connection to those at home.”



The program is facilitated by Healthy Heart Ambassadors, trained by the Y, who will show participants how to use a blood pressure monitor, encourage self-monitoring and facilitate nutrition education and discussion sessions.



In addition to Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring, The Gateway Family is offering additional programs including the Y’s Weight Loss program and other chronic disease programs for the local community. The YMCA is also offering two Virtual Summer Day Camp Open Houses with live Q&A sessions and a Coffee with a Branch Executive conversation hour.



