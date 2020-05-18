Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Gateway Family YMCA Press Release

Receive press releases from The Gateway Family YMCA: By Email RSS Feeds: The Gateway Family YMCA Opens Virtual Diabetes Education Program to Community During COVID-19

Diabetes Education Empowerment Program Offered in Virtual Format to Reach Community During COVID-19.

Rahway, NJ, May 18, 2020 --(



DEEP is a 6-week program designed to help participants gain a better understanding of diabetes self-care. Relatives and caregivers are welcome to also attend. Each session is 1.5-2 hours in length, with a class size between 5 – 15 participants. Curriculum includes developing self-care, preventing complications, increasing physical activity, improved nutrition, and utilizing available resources.



Weekly DEEP lessons are taught in a small group virtual setting under the guidance of a trained YMCA Lifestyle Coach. This program allows participants to benefit from one-on-one time with the coach and receive encouragement from their peers, who are all going through a similar experience.



“Chronic disease management programs are something we can offer to assist those in the community at this time, where self-isolation and COVID-19 concerns may keep individuals home and lacking support or direction,” said Krystal R. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “The Y is the leading community-based organization dedicated to improving the nation’s health and this program is a great example of putting that commitment into action. Through our virtual programming, we are meeting community needs, improving health and promoting virtual connection to those at home.”



The YMCA Lifestyle Coach facilitates weekly virtual educational sessions and small-group discussion. Session topics include, Introduction to Diabetes, Understanding Diabetes Complications, How to Monitor Your Diabetes, Learn About Diabetes Medications and Medical Care, Meal Planning With Diabetes and Exercise and Problem Solving for Diabetes. The Lifestyle Coach is available during weekly virtual classroom sessions as well as by email and telephone for individual one-on-one office hours.



“This emotional support is crucial to the success of the program. Changing a lifetime’s worth of habits is overwhelming for most people unless they understand why the changes are necessary and feel encouraged to make changes every step of the way,” added Melynda A. Mileski, EVP/COO, The Gateway Family YMCA.



In addition to Diabetes Empowerment Education, The Gateway Family is offering additional community chronic disease management programs including the Y’s Weight Loss program, Healthy Weight and Your Child and Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring, as well as traditional virtual wellness and social opportunity programs at this time. To view virtual programs at The Gateway Family YMCA, visit www.tgfymca.org/virtual-wellness.



During this global pandemic, The Gateway Family YMCA is providing 24-hour housing and social services to individuals, families and veterans in Elizabeth and Plainfield, NJ as well as YMCA virtual programming and community support. To learn more about the YMCA’s COVID-19 response or to donate in support of the Y, visit www.tgfymca.org.



The Gateway Family YMCA is a leading 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization committed to strengthening community by connecting all people to their potential, purpose and each other. Working locally, the Y focus on empowering young people, improving health and well-being, and inspiring action in and across communities. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y ensure that all have access to the opportunities, relationships and resources necessary to learn, grow and thrive.



For more information or questions, contact Paul Mickiewicz at BPSM@tgfymca.org. To register for virtual YMCA programs, visit www.tgfymca.org/virtual-wellness. Rahway, NJ, May 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Gateway Family YMCA is now offering a Virtual session of the Diabetes Education Empowerment Program (DEEP), open to the community during COVID-19. The Diabetes Education Empowerment Program is designed to help participants with pre-diabetes, diabetes, or those who want to improve their overall health and well-being.DEEP is a 6-week program designed to help participants gain a better understanding of diabetes self-care. Relatives and caregivers are welcome to also attend. Each session is 1.5-2 hours in length, with a class size between 5 – 15 participants. Curriculum includes developing self-care, preventing complications, increasing physical activity, improved nutrition, and utilizing available resources.Weekly DEEP lessons are taught in a small group virtual setting under the guidance of a trained YMCA Lifestyle Coach. This program allows participants to benefit from one-on-one time with the coach and receive encouragement from their peers, who are all going through a similar experience.“Chronic disease management programs are something we can offer to assist those in the community at this time, where self-isolation and COVID-19 concerns may keep individuals home and lacking support or direction,” said Krystal R. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “The Y is the leading community-based organization dedicated to improving the nation’s health and this program is a great example of putting that commitment into action. Through our virtual programming, we are meeting community needs, improving health and promoting virtual connection to those at home.”The YMCA Lifestyle Coach facilitates weekly virtual educational sessions and small-group discussion. Session topics include, Introduction to Diabetes, Understanding Diabetes Complications, How to Monitor Your Diabetes, Learn About Diabetes Medications and Medical Care, Meal Planning With Diabetes and Exercise and Problem Solving for Diabetes. The Lifestyle Coach is available during weekly virtual classroom sessions as well as by email and telephone for individual one-on-one office hours.“This emotional support is crucial to the success of the program. Changing a lifetime’s worth of habits is overwhelming for most people unless they understand why the changes are necessary and feel encouraged to make changes every step of the way,” added Melynda A. Mileski, EVP/COO, The Gateway Family YMCA.In addition to Diabetes Empowerment Education, The Gateway Family is offering additional community chronic disease management programs including the Y’s Weight Loss program, Healthy Weight and Your Child and Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring, as well as traditional virtual wellness and social opportunity programs at this time. To view virtual programs at The Gateway Family YMCA, visit www.tgfymca.org/virtual-wellness.During this global pandemic, The Gateway Family YMCA is providing 24-hour housing and social services to individuals, families and veterans in Elizabeth and Plainfield, NJ as well as YMCA virtual programming and community support. To learn more about the YMCA’s COVID-19 response or to donate in support of the Y, visit www.tgfymca.org.The Gateway Family YMCA is a leading 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization committed to strengthening community by connecting all people to their potential, purpose and each other. Working locally, the Y focus on empowering young people, improving health and well-being, and inspiring action in and across communities. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y ensure that all have access to the opportunities, relationships and resources necessary to learn, grow and thrive.For more information or questions, contact Paul Mickiewicz at BPSM@tgfymca.org. To register for virtual YMCA programs, visit www.tgfymca.org/virtual-wellness. Contact Information The Gateway Family YMCA

Colleen Clayton

908-249-4811



www.tgfymca.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Gateway Family YMCA Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend