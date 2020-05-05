The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Ethics Guide for Lawyers: Significant Trends and Best Practices



The Standing Committee on Ethics and Professional Responsibility of the American Bar Association (ABA) recently released a new guideline addressing the ethical obligations of lawyers who are switching firms to ensure that legal services are duly provided to clients especially during the transition period. This helps the firm and the leaving lawyer to meet halfway while protecting the clients’ interests. The move further emphasizes the need to uphold integrity and accountability among legal professionals.



In this live webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth discussion of the ethical obligations required of a lawyer. Speakers will analyze the recently released guidelines along with other significant developments to stay compliant in this dynamic legal climate.



Amir Tahmassebi

Partner

Konicek & Dillon, P.C.



J. Scott Rhodes

Chair, Legal Ethics / General Counsel

Jennings, Strouss & Salmon, P.L.C.



William E. Gericke

Member

Cozen O'Connor



For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/ethics-guide-for-lawyers/



About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Knowledge Group