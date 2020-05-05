PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Ethics Guide for Lawyers: Significant Trends and Best Practices


New York, NY, May 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: Ethics Guide for Lawyers: Significant Trends and Best Practices. This event is scheduled on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm (ET)

Abstract

The Standing Committee on Ethics and Professional Responsibility of the American Bar Association (ABA) recently released a new guideline addressing the ethical obligations of lawyers who are switching firms to ensure that legal services are duly provided to clients especially during the transition period. This helps the firm and the leaving lawyer to meet halfway while protecting the clients’ interests. The move further emphasizes the need to uphold integrity and accountability among legal professionals.

In this live webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth discussion of the ethical obligations required of a lawyer. Speakers will analyze the recently released guidelines along with other significant developments to stay compliant in this dynamic legal climate.

Speakers/Faculty Panel

Amir Tahmassebi
Partner
Konicek & Dillon, P.C.

J. Scott Rhodes
Chair, Legal Ethics / General Counsel
Jennings, Strouss & Salmon, P.L.C.

William E. Gericke
Member
Cozen O'Connor

For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/ethics-guide-for-lawyers/

About The Knowledge Group

Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
Contact Information
The Knowledge Group
Thomas LaPointe Jr., Executive Director
646-844-0200
Contact
www.theknowledgegroup.org
Therese Lumbao, Director
Account Management & Member Services
tlumbao@knowledgecongress.org

