Volt International Provide Insight Into How Recruitment Has Changed During COVID-19 and How It Will Recover

There are few sectors of the economy that have not been affected by COVID-19 but recruitment is one area that has been particularly impacted.

An increase in virtual collaboration

There have always been tech tools to support greater virtual collaboration but businesses have not embraced them quite in the same way as during the pandemic.

Reducing the barriers to the hiring process

It's amazing how obstacles that had seemed immovable can suddenly disappear when there is a pressing need for them to do so.

Remote interviews become the norm

Many businesses were already beginning to introduce a Skype interview as part of an initial vetting process but this has quickly become standard during lockdown.

More meaningful working relationships

The physical distance currently imposed on all relationships all has led to the need for greater communication and collaboration, especially when it comes to delivering detailed briefings and insights so that nothing gets lost in the space between us all.

An increase in flexible working arrangements

Businesses that may previously have denied requests for flexible working may find it hard to do so after the crisis passes as a result of the way organisations have adapted to integrate mass working from home.



What we have seen recently will likely continue, and demand for recruitment will inevitably undergo a change. What was the norm pre- COVID-19 will change post COVID-19, for example we may see recruiters continuing to interview potential recruits over video conference calls, rather than in person, particularly at the early stage of interviewing to save time.



Hiring for technical roles across the full spectrum in Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT roles (particularly cyber security, data science and developers) is likely to show good demand and the expectation would be to see these areas outpace traditional corporate support functions.



It's important to remember that corporate demand for hires will return, albeit maybe through a different way of working, for example working from home and utilising technology and other tools. What we are seeing is inevitable change in the hire market impacting across most industry verticals. Whilst there will be a larger number of people looking for work, the niche nature of those roles and limited supply will drive demand and potentially salaries given increased competition.



