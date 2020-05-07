KDG Helping Workforces Set Up, Secure, and Configure Remote Technology

Press Releases The Kyle David Group, LLC Press Release

As businesses help their remote workforces adjust, KDG in Allentown is offering IT inventory services that safely and securely get technology to remote employees.

Allentown, PA, May 07, 2020 --(



Businesses who are an “Elite” IT client with KDG are receiving these services as part of their monthly fee.



“Cybersecurity dangers multiply when you have a remote workforce,” says Patrick Whalen, IT Services Lead at KDG. “However, you can prevent data security issues when you supply employees with company devices, configure antivirus software, and carefully monitor behavior.”



Clients who need to get a laptop or other device to a remote employee must only contact KDG. KDG’s technology management team will locate the device in their inventory, configure it with the necessary software, sanitize the device to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and then ship the device to an employee anywhere in the country. Devices can also be returned to KDG using this contactless method.



To learn more about the IT inventory program available from KDG, contact them by visiting https://kyledavidgroup.com/contact/.



Keri Lindenmuth

484-397-6164



http://www.kyledavidgroup.com/



