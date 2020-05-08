Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Ecosystm Press Release

Receive press releases from Ecosystm: By Email RSS Feeds: Ecosystm Appoints Capgemini to Accelerate Growth Plans and Digital Experience

Ecosystm continues to focus on accelerating its growth plans and improving the digital experience of the platform, with the appointment of Capgemini as our technology provider.

Singapore, Singapore, May 08, 2020 --(



Ecosystm selected Capgemini, a global leader in consulting, digital transformation, technology and engineering services, following an extensive search for a trusted digital partner that has proven credentials in enabling digital transformation journeys for leading global businesses and delivers unique experiences to users and stakeholders.



Amit Gupta, CEO, Ecosystm, said, “Capgemini is a world class technology services provider, and working with them is in line with our vision of creating a globally renowned technology platform and product that will provide exceptional experiences for our customers.”



“We believe that this engagement will further propel us on our journey to democratise tech research, helping organisations worldwide who require technology research and advisory services that can scale with their own unique individual requirements, at their own time of need, and with a personalised and engaging experience,” Gupta continued.



Capgemini’s experienced technology team will work alongside and complement Ecosystm’s inhouse team, enabling Ecosystm to achieve higher levels of innovation and customer satisfaction with a focus on providing a secure, world-class product across the Ecosystm online platform and mobile applications.



Indeed, Capgemini’s deep subject matter expertise and renowned governance, combined with the Ecosystm platform will result in a far more stable, secure, engaging and interactive experience for Ecosystm customers and users.



Gaurav Modi, Managing Director of Capgemini in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, said, “Ecosystm is a gamechanger in the technology research and advisory industry and we are delighted to be working with the organisation in supporting the scaling of their data driven and experience centric digital journey.”



Gupta added, “Technology is the prime component of a platform like Ecosystm and plays a pivotal role in determining not only our success, but the success of our goal to democratise technology research. We firmly believe that we will achieve greater success in the longer term with a high performing, world class platform. Our engagement with Capgemini is important to us as we grow both the number of users as well as our customer base. At the same time, we’ll now be able to further deliver on our goals to leverage digital technologies, support continuous agile delivery and deliver world class innovation to our customers.”



For further information, please visit: www.ecosystm360.com Singapore, Singapore, May 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Ecosystm, the Singapore headquartered global disruptive technology research and advisory platform, has announced that it has appointed Capgemini for the ongoing development of its digital technology research and advisory platform.Ecosystm selected Capgemini, a global leader in consulting, digital transformation, technology and engineering services, following an extensive search for a trusted digital partner that has proven credentials in enabling digital transformation journeys for leading global businesses and delivers unique experiences to users and stakeholders.Amit Gupta, CEO, Ecosystm, said, “Capgemini is a world class technology services provider, and working with them is in line with our vision of creating a globally renowned technology platform and product that will provide exceptional experiences for our customers.”“We believe that this engagement will further propel us on our journey to democratise tech research, helping organisations worldwide who require technology research and advisory services that can scale with their own unique individual requirements, at their own time of need, and with a personalised and engaging experience,” Gupta continued.Capgemini’s experienced technology team will work alongside and complement Ecosystm’s inhouse team, enabling Ecosystm to achieve higher levels of innovation and customer satisfaction with a focus on providing a secure, world-class product across the Ecosystm online platform and mobile applications.Indeed, Capgemini’s deep subject matter expertise and renowned governance, combined with the Ecosystm platform will result in a far more stable, secure, engaging and interactive experience for Ecosystm customers and users.Gaurav Modi, Managing Director of Capgemini in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, said, “Ecosystm is a gamechanger in the technology research and advisory industry and we are delighted to be working with the organisation in supporting the scaling of their data driven and experience centric digital journey.”Gupta added, “Technology is the prime component of a platform like Ecosystm and plays a pivotal role in determining not only our success, but the success of our goal to democratise technology research. We firmly believe that we will achieve greater success in the longer term with a high performing, world class platform. Our engagement with Capgemini is important to us as we grow both the number of users as well as our customer base. At the same time, we’ll now be able to further deliver on our goals to leverage digital technologies, support continuous agile delivery and deliver world class innovation to our customers.”For further information, please visit: www.ecosystm360.com Contact Information Ecosystm

Sahil Makhija

+919958378088



www.ecosystm360.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Ecosystm Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend