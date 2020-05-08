Xometry Launches New Interview Series

Press Releases Xometry Press Release

Gaithersburg, MD, May 08, 2020 --(



New episodes are released every 2-3 days on Xometry’s YouTube channel and social platforms. Interviews focus on cool engineering projects, trends in manufacturing, entrepreneurship, data science applications, and more.

The first set of episodes was released this week and includes interviews with:



Sarah Goehrke, Founder of Additive Integrity and 3D Printing Industry Expert



Evan Weinstein, CEO of Cocoa Press, one of the first 3D Chocolate Printers



Jon Bostock, CEO & Co-Founder of Truman’s, the Coolest Cleaning Company



Matteo del Ninno, CTO of LED lighting startup Jumplights



Future episodes will feature:



Roger Craig, Jeopardy! Super champion (former one-game winnings record holder) and renowned data scientist



Katy Ayres, Creator of the Mycanoe, the first seaworthy canoe made entirely of mushrooms.



Zac Holcomb, CEO and Co-Founder of Additive America



Tuan TranPham, CRO of AREVO and well-known 3D Printing Evangelist



More guests will be announced in the coming weeks. If you would like to be a guest on Ok Xoomer, or know someone who would, please reach out to Aaron Lichtig on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/aaronlichtig/.



About Xometry

About Xometry

Xometry is the largest marketplace for custom manufacturing, connecting customers with optimal manufacturing solutions through proprietary AI algorithms. Xometry provides on-demand manufacturing and industrial supply materials to a diverse customer base, ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies. Our global network of over 4,000 partner manufacturing facilities enables us to maintain consistently fast lead times while offering a broad array of capabilities, including CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting, and finishing services. Xometry's customers include Bosch, BMW, Dell Technologies, and General Electric.

