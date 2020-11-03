Press Releases Explain Ninja Press Release

Receive press releases from Explain Ninja: By Email RSS Feeds: Explain Ninja is Rated as the Leading Video Production Company on Clutch

Explain Ninja, a well-known animated explainer video production company with headquarters in Warsaw, Poland, has been recently rated as one of the best video production studios on Clutch.co.

Warsaw, Poland, November 03, 2020 --(



Clutch.co ranks service providers and maps them on a Leaders Matrix based on their research in a specific market. A Clutch Leaders Matrix provides a broad view of the top-performing companies in a particular industry or location. Their expert analytics team has recently published the updated Leader Matrix with the most prominent video production companies in Poland. Explain Ninja has been rated in the TOP 10 industry leaders.



With senior professionals and creative leaders on board, Explain Ninja has confirmed its competence and strong reputation once again. It is a team of dedicated experts who are really passionate about what they do for their clients and carry about the client's success. They don't only produce eye-catching videos, but they also create brand stories that resonate in the hearts of customers.



The Process



Explain Ninja runs a complete video production process, including discussing the concept with the client, briefing, scriptwriting, storyboarding, creating illustrations, voice-over, and animation. The client's vision is their main landmark, so all the concepts, script, illustrations, and music are always agreed with the client before the team moves to the next stage of production. Explain Ninja guarantees an individual approach to your business goals.



Approaches



Explain Ninja team believes that an animated video is one of the most versatile sales presentation mediums available to a business today. If you want to amaze the world with your newly launched product or service, you can introduce it in an animated video.



The team brings together creative directors, award-winning animators, and experienced producers. With extensive expertise in the industry and a reputation proven by the years, Explain Ninja can help you boost your brand awareness by creating a brilliant animated commercial or explainer video.



Let's introduce your brand to your target audience in the most engaging way. Warsaw, Poland, November 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- This year Explain Ninja has appeared in the Leader Matrix of the best video production firms in Poland for 2020 created by Clutch.co. With over seven years of experience in the industry, Explain Ninja has already delivered more than 120 successful projects for clients all over the world. Its latest works include animated explainer videos created for commercial giants, such as Atlassian, Bolt, Pipedrive, Codio, Swiss Fin Lab, and plenty of others.Clutch.co ranks service providers and maps them on a Leaders Matrix based on their research in a specific market. A Clutch Leaders Matrix provides a broad view of the top-performing companies in a particular industry or location. Their expert analytics team has recently published the updated Leader Matrix with the most prominent video production companies in Poland. Explain Ninja has been rated in the TOP 10 industry leaders.With senior professionals and creative leaders on board, Explain Ninja has confirmed its competence and strong reputation once again. It is a team of dedicated experts who are really passionate about what they do for their clients and carry about the client's success. They don't only produce eye-catching videos, but they also create brand stories that resonate in the hearts of customers.The ProcessExplain Ninja runs a complete video production process, including discussing the concept with the client, briefing, scriptwriting, storyboarding, creating illustrations, voice-over, and animation. The client's vision is their main landmark, so all the concepts, script, illustrations, and music are always agreed with the client before the team moves to the next stage of production. Explain Ninja guarantees an individual approach to your business goals.ApproachesExplain Ninja team believes that an animated video is one of the most versatile sales presentation mediums available to a business today. If you want to amaze the world with your newly launched product or service, you can introduce it in an animated video.The team brings together creative directors, award-winning animators, and experienced producers. With extensive expertise in the industry and a reputation proven by the years, Explain Ninja can help you boost your brand awareness by creating a brilliant animated commercial or explainer video.Let's introduce your brand to your target audience in the most engaging way. Contact Information Explain Ninja

Dana Kachan

+48 22 208 61 11



https://explain.ninja/

Marketing Manager



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Explain Ninja