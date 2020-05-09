Los Angeles Tattoo Shop Mr. Inkwells Designs States First, Coronavirus Tattoo Shop Reopening Plan: Phased COVID-19 Tattoo Shop Opening

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Mr. Inkwells Classy Tattoos Press Release

Local Los Angeles Tattoo Shop Mr. Inkwells has created a 4 Phase Plan to reopen tattoo shops in the Southern California area. This is the first tattoo shop to design a reopening plan in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Los Angeles, CA, May 09, 2020 --(



Tattooing has always been a medical procedure. As such, even before fears of spreading coronavirus (COVID-19), they have had the highest standards when it comes to the health and safety of their employees, and of course, their clients.



These standard health and safety precautions include, but are not limited to:



- Wearing the highest quality medical grade gloves during all parts of the tattoo procedure. And, changing those gloves throughout the procedure to prevent cross contamination.

- Using only sterilized disposal equipment and supplies for tattoo procedure, and covering non disposable equipment with medical grad barrie film.

- Cleaning all surfaces, non-disposable equipment, and items, in the tattoo procedure area with the strongest medical grade disinfectant and cleaner. This is done before and after each tattoo procedure, as well as during if needed.

- Cleaning of the entire tattoo shop multiple times daily to ensure cleanliness throughout all areas of the tattoo shop.

- Use of only the industry's safest tattoo inks. These inks are tested for quality, all natural, and vegan.

- Industry leading tattoo aftercare process and products to ensure safety in the time following the tattoo procedure, and to ensure your tattoo heals as quick and as well as possible.

- This, and much more



In addition to these industry leading tattoo health and safety practices Mr. Inkwells Tattoo Shop will be implementing even more tattoo safety guidelines to ensure client safety when getting a new tattoo.



Mr. Inkwells wants to make your experience at their tattoo shop great. With this in mind, when reopening Mr. Inkwells tattoo shop they will err on the side of caution when it comes to safety. Which is why they will reopen their tattoo shop in a phased approach. This will ensure their tattoo shop follow the healthiest and safest path for everyone involved with the tattoo process.



Tattoo Shop Reopening Phase 1:

- Tattoos will be by appointment only. (No walk-ins will be permitted during this time) To book an appointment use an online booking form, email, or call the shop directly

- The tattoo shop will operate at only 50% capacity, to ensure that safe social distancing is maintained within the tattoo shop.

- Temperature checks for all employees daily prior to beginning their scheduled shift.

- All artists and clients will be required to wear masks (standard face covering) throughout the tattoo process while in the tattoo procedure area.

- No guests will be allowed in the tattoo procedure area. Only tattoo artists, clients, and tattoo shop staff.



Tattoo Shop Reopening Phase 2:

- Same rules as Phase 1 with the exceptions of:

- They will begin allowing a limited number walk-ins into the tattoo shop. These walk-ins will only be permitted to enter when space and availability permits.

- Tattoo shop will begin operating at 70% capacity if it is deemed safe to do so.



Tattoo Shop Reopening Phase 3:

- Same as Phase 2 with the exceptions of:

- One guest per tattoo client will be allowed in the tattoo procedure area if the tattoo artist feels it is safe. Other than that, only tattoo artists, clients, and tattoo shop staff.

- Tattoo shop will begin operating at up to 85% capacity if it is deemed safe to do so.



Tattoo Shop Reopening Phase 4:

- Phase 4 is back to business as usual. Mr. Inkwells will still adhere to the strictest safety protocols to ensure the safety of the tattoo artists and their clients.



There is no exact date as to when Phase 1 will start, but they hope it will be sooner than later.



Mr. Inkwells is excited to get back to tattooing again soon, and they thank you ahead of time for your continued support during this strange time.



Tyler Martina

562-446-3656



www.mrinkwells.com



