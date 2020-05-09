Innovative Solutions for Films, Reflective Materials and Adhesive Tape Systems - Eastern Metal Signs & Safety Has Them Now

Press Releases Eastern Metal Signs and Safety Press Release

Eastern Metal Signs and Safety is partnering with Orafol on their sheeting materials to provide sign shops and others with more products and materials at discounted, affordable prices.

Elmira, NY, May 09, 2020 --(



Eastern Metal Signs & Safety has expanded their operations to include sign sheeting, reflective materials, adhesive tape, overlayment, laminate, and a series of other multi-use rolled goods from Orafol.



Orafol is an industry-leader for rolled goods, reflective materials, and a series of design-related materials for sign shops and other design artists. Instead of finding a distributor of these products, or searching for a place to find high-quality materials to work with; Eastern Metal Signs & Safety is proud to be the one offering the products at affordable prices right from their workshop.



Top selling products from Orafol that Eastern Metal Signs & Safety will be able to provide to their customers include, but are not limited:



● Oralite Sheeting

● Overlay Film

● All-Purpose Sheeting and Film

● Laminate



These products are ideal for those clients who are looking to make graphic designs, as well as sign shops who want to order a series of sheets, overlay, laminate, and other products from a quality brand name.



As a distributor of Orafol products, Eastern Metal Signs & Safety can provide further help, guidance, and service to those smaller businesses, shops, and individuals who would like to move their product list to the Orafol brand.



Those who are interested in purchasing Orafol sheets and films are welcome to sign up for their ongoing mailing list to receive the latest information regarding this merger, discounts, and additional news.



"Eastern Metal Signs & Safety is pleased to have joined the Orafol distribution network for its best-in-class sign sheeting products. As a national leader in providing highway work zone safety solutions, Eastern Metal Signs & Safety with Orafol, will be well positioned to be the major supplier of sign products for its customers." -Tim Hancock, National Sales Director for Eastern Metal Signs & Safety



Samantha Skinner

607-734-2295



easternmetalsignsandsafety.com



