Learning! 100 Award Finalists Revealed -25 Global Organizations Honored for High Performance in Learning & Development

In the COVID-19 Era, it is not surprising that many of this year’s finalists have embraced online learning in creative ways. Parents, educators, and employees were challenged with working and teaching exclusively from home. Elite learning organizations rapidly deployed supportive educational tools as well as home-based work programs to support learners’ mind, body and spirit.



“The 10th Annual Learning! 100 Award recipients have helped us all embrace learning at times of turmoil,” reports Catherine Upton, Awards Chair. “These finalists represent the heart of our industry by delivering incredible online learning programs to the kitchen table to support parents, teachers and employees, most at no cost to the learner. I am honored to be part of such a caring and innovative industry,” concludes Upton.



The Learning! 100 are recognized as innovative and collaborative enterprises with immersive learning cultures. This year, organizations with 9 to 1.2 million employees are among the finalists, proving size does not matter when it comes to making a difference in learning.



2020 Learning! 100 Finalists

The 10th Annual Learning! 100 recognizes these 25 elite organization as best-in-class learning organizations.



2J Supply



Advanced Distributed Learning Initiative



Agilent Technologies Inc



Apple Federal Credit Union



Center for Disease Control



Choice Hotels International



Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency Center for Development of Security Excellence



FedEx Express



Florida Virtual School



Kaplan Financial UK



Khan Academy



Master Electronics



NASCAR Event Management



National Ballet School of Canada



National Football League



National Institutes of Allergy & Health



OSL Retail Services



PBS Learning



Publicis Media



Scholastic



Shaw Industries Group, Inc



U.S. Office of Personnel Management



VA Acquisition Academy



Watco Companies, LLC



ZoomInfo (formerly DiscoverOrg)



The Learning! 100 rankings will be announced at the annual awards ceremony virtual broadcast to take place Summer 2020. Watch for announcements at 2elearning.com.



The Learning! 100 honorees may also participate in the year-long Learning! 100 Web Seminar Series. Learning leaders will address today’s challenges, share advice and visions of the future of learning. Watch for dates and more on this complimentary web series at www.2elearning.com Honorees will also be featured in articles, blogs and web seminars across the year. Learn more at: http://www.2elearning.com/awards/learning-100-awards



View previous winners from the last nine years at: http://www.2elearning.com/awards/learning-100-awards



About the Learning! 100 Award

The Learning! 100 Award recognizes excellence in learning across enterprises that invest in a truly immersive learning culture. Learning! 100 Awards recognize the top 100 organizations for their best-in-class learning and development programs, enabling learning culture that creates outstanding organizational performance. Whether your firm is large or small, learning is department-led or enterprise-wide, you should consider applying for the Learning! 100 Awards.



About Us

