Learning! 100 Award Finalists Revealed -25 Global Organizations Honored for High Performance in Learning & Development

Phoenix, AZ, May 11, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- The 10th Annual Learning! 100 Award Committee is honored to announce 25 elite learning organizations as 2020 finalists. The Learning! 100 Award recognizes the world’s top global learning organizations for innovation, collaboration, and learning culture that drives organizational performance. Past honorees include Amazon, AT&T, U.S. Air Force, NASCAR, American Red Cross and others. The final rankings will be announced this summer at the Learning! 100 Award virtual broadcast and in the Learning! 100 Award Showcase.
In the COVID-19 Era, it is not surprising that many of this year’s finalists have embraced online learning in creative ways. Parents, educators, and employees were challenged with working and teaching exclusively from home. Elite learning organizations rapidly deployed supportive educational tools as well as home-based work programs to support learners’ mind, body and spirit.
“The 10th Annual Learning! 100 Award recipients have helped us all embrace learning at times of turmoil,” reports Catherine Upton, Awards Chair. “These finalists represent the heart of our industry by delivering incredible online learning programs to the kitchen table to support parents, teachers and employees, most at no cost to the learner. I am honored to be part of such a caring and innovative industry,” concludes Upton.
The Learning! 100 are recognized as innovative and collaborative enterprises with immersive learning cultures. This year, organizations with 9 to 1.2 million employees are among the finalists, proving size does not matter when it comes to making a difference in learning.
2020 Learning! 100 Finalists
The 10th Annual Learning! 100 recognizes these 25 elite organization as best-in-class learning organizations.
2J Supply
Advanced Distributed Learning Initiative
Agilent Technologies Inc
Apple Federal Credit Union
Center for Disease Control
Choice Hotels International
Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency Center for Development of Security Excellence
FedEx Express
Florida Virtual School
Kaplan Financial UK
Khan Academy
Master Electronics
NASCAR Event Management
National Ballet School of Canada
National Football League
National Institutes of Allergy & Health
OSL Retail Services
PBS Learning
Publicis Media
Scholastic
Shaw Industries Group, Inc
U.S. Office of Personnel Management
VA Acquisition Academy
Watco Companies, LLC
ZoomInfo (formerly DiscoverOrg)
The Learning! 100 rankings will be announced at the annual awards ceremony virtual broadcast to take place Summer 2020. Watch for announcements at 2elearning.com.
The Learning! 100 honorees may also participate in the year-long Learning! 100 Web Seminar Series. Learning leaders will address today’s challenges, share advice and visions of the future of learning. Watch for dates and more on this complimentary web series at www.2elearning.com Honorees will also be featured in articles, blogs and web seminars across the year. Learn more at: http://www.2elearning.com/awards/learning-100-awards
View previous winners from the last nine years at: http://www.2elearning.com/awards/learning-100-awards
About the Learning! 100 Award
The Learning! 100 Award recognizes excellence in learning across enterprises that invest in a truly immersive learning culture. Learning! 100 Awards recognize the top 100 organizations for their best-in-class learning and development programs, enabling learning culture that creates outstanding organizational performance. Whether your firm is large or small, learning is department-led or enterprise-wide, you should consider applying for the Learning! 100 Awards.
About Us
CU2 LLC produces the Learning! 100 Awards and is a privately held media and awards event management company. CU2 produces 24-time award-winning media brand Elearning! Media Group and award events including Best of Elearning!, Learning! 100, Learning! Champions, Maggie Awards and Dottie Awards. Learn more at: www.Cu2co.com Follow us online at: http://www.2elearning.com; on Twitter at 2elearning and WPAMaggieAwards; via Facebook at Elearning!-Magazine; and LinkedIn at Elearning! Magazine Network, Learning! 100, Best of Elearning! and MaggieAwards.