SafeStyle Mask by Nevena Couture House Has Been Presented in Spain, Austria and Greece

London, United Kingdom, May 10, 2020 -- The new SafeStyle Mask product line has been presented in Spain, Austria and Greece, so presently the masks can be purchased online in five European countries. SafeStyle masks were initially released for sale in Germany and Italy, and soon they will be spread in more countries within the borders of Europe.

New masks with fashion design were added to SafeStyle Mask collection. So currently the top products include Rose on Nude mask, Monroe mask, Black dots on Peach, Black Flower on Peach, Black Flower on Red, Black Roses on Peach, Circles on Peach, Dark Peach mask, White Dots on Peach, Beige Lace, Coral Pink, Red Lace, White Lace, and Beige & Black Exclusive, as the last one (Beige & Black Exclusive) is custom made only by request.

Handcrafted with 3 or 4 layers of fabric, SafeStyle masks are designed to protect from the polluted air, as well as from viruses, bacteria, and other airborne diseases. The masks are easy to put on, reusable, washable, eco-friendly, and adapt optimally to the facial contours.

At the moment, all SafeStyle masks in stock are offered at a discounted price together with free shipping. The delivery time is 1 to 4 business days depending on client's location. For the time being, the only payment method is cash on delivery.

