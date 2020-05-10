High Net Worth MGA, Reliance Risk Solutions, Receives Chubb Cornerstone Designation

Press Releases Reliance Risk Solutions Press Release

“Reliance Risk Solutions has worked with Chubb for the last seven years,” said Tyrone Bennett, Chubb’s Nashville branch manager. “Reliance Risk Solutions’ day-to-day commitment to delivering risk management solutions to successful individuals and their families has enabled it to become one of Chubb Personal Risk Service’s top personal insurance producers in the country for the last four years in a row.”



As a Cornerstone agency, Reliance Risk Solutions’ team will receive several benefits, enabling it to address clients’ insurance needs faster and more efficiently. The agency’s staff will be able to work with Chubb’s most experienced underwriters and risk consultants. Chubb will assign a claim specialist to the agency. In addition, agency employees will have preferential access to educational Chubb seminars to enhance their client service and agency management skills.”



About Reliance Risk Solutions:

Established in 2015, Reliance Risk Solutions (RRS) is an expert provider of tailor-made insurance products to address the risk transfer needs of successful individuals.



About Chubb:

Chubb is the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, Chubb assesses, assumes, and manages risks with insight and discipline. Chubb services and pays claims promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs more than 30,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com.



Toshya Leonard

865-481-2655



reliance-risk.com



