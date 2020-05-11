PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Skin Care Doctors, PA

Skin Care Doctors, P.A. Welcomes Joanne Ostman to Their Edina & Burnsville, MN Offices


Skin Care Doctors, P.A. is planning for a bright future. They are thrilled to announce the newest provider to their team, Joanne Ostman, P.A.

Burnsville, MN, May 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Skin Care Doctors, P.A. is excited to announce the expansion of their team with Joanne Ostman, P.A. joining their practice.

Joanne Ostman is a graduate of the College of St. Benedict and St. John's University (Class of 1992) and completed her Physician Assistant Studies at Augsburg College in 2002. Joanne is Board Certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. Initially, she worked in family medicine from 2002-2004 and specialized in dermatology starting in 2004.

Joanne's clinical interests include seeing patients of:

- All ages
- Medical Dermatology
- Surgical Dermatology

When not working with patients she enjoys spending time with family, volunteering at school functions, swimming, hiking, rollerblading, cross-country skiing, sewing, and cooking.

Skin Care Doctors, P.A. is Minnesota's premiere dermatologic clinic offering state-of-the-art cosmetic procedures as well as medical and surgical dermatology and vein therapy. With 4 convenient locations in the Minneapolis and St. Paul metro area (Burnsville, Edina, Orono, and St. Cloud) their board-certified providers are ready to serve you and all of your skincare needs.
Contact Information
Skin Care Doctors, PA
Ben Ebertz
952-898-1600
Contact
https://www.skincaredrs.com

