Nicholas Actuarial Solutions Receives QAS Quality Accreditation

Nicholas Actuarial Solutions receives the Quality Assurance Scheme accreditation from the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, UK.

KL, Malaysia, May 13, 2020 --



Nicholas Yeo, the Founder & Actuary of Nicholas Actuarial Solutions, formally inked the QAS participation agreement with the IFoA on 5th May 2020, following a rigorous application process and on-site assessments.



“We are very pleased to receive this global accreditation of the highest quality assurance from the IFoA,” said Nicholas Yeo. “The QAS provides us with a sound quality framework which is critical to the rapid growth of our business. We are confident that the QAS accreditation will further serve as an impetus for our continued business expansion.”



“We have always pride ourselves for our commitment to quality and professionalism. The QAS accreditation speaks volumes to our commitment,” Nicholas Yeo added.



The QAS recognises the importance of the working environment in enabling actuaries to fulfil their professional responsibilities. The objectives of the QAS are to promote quality assurance at an organisational level; to promote confidence in the work of actuaries; and to provide an important mechanism to identify issues affecting the quality of actuarial work.



The working environment plays an important part in ensuring that actuaries are properly supported in relation to both technical and professional issues and that they feel empowered to carry out their work with confidence. The operation of quality controls is vital in maintaining public confidence in the organisation, as well as the actuarial profession in general.



The Quality Assurance Scheme (QAS) recognises that actuaries do not work in isolation from the organisations within which they work. Organisations are required to maintain and apply procedures and policies that are designed to achieve outcomes, which are measured by focusing on how the organisations achieve them.



The Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA) is the UK's only chartered professional body dedicated to educating, developing and regulating actuaries based both in the UK and internationally. The IFoA represents and regulates over 30,000 members worldwide for the benefit of the outside world and oversee their education at all stages of qualification and development throughout their careers. By joining the IFoA, members are making a personal commitment to high standards of education, competence and integrity.



Contact Information Nicholas Actuarial Solutions Sdn Bhd

Nicholas Yeo

+6012-502-3566

www.n-actuarial.com

Nicholas Yeo

+6012-502-3566



www.n-actuarial.com



