The Gateway Family YMCA is Collecting 120 Stories to Celebrate 120 Years of Serving the Community

YMCA Embarks on Story Collection Project to Celebrate Anniversary

Elizabeth, NJ, May 16, 2020 --(



“The Gateway Family YMCA is celebrating 120 years of serving the local community this June,” stated Krystal R. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “We are proud to support the needs of the communities we serve, and as those needs have grown and changed over the last 120 years, our Y has pivoted and changed to provide responsive services and programs for all.”



Each year, The Gateway Family YMCA provides service to 15,000 YMCA members and 25,000 community members and program participants. In addition to traditional YMCA programs like child care, youth sports and swim lessons, The Gateway Family YMCA also provides housing and social services, chronic disease self management, and WISE Adult Social Day Services programs.



“The Y has helped to shape the lives of many individuals and families,” stated Melynda A. Mileski, EVP/COO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “We often receive tremendous feedback from current and past members who want to share their Y story of impact.”



Whether you learned to swim at the Y, met your best friend at a Y program, served your community through Togetherhood or the 7th Grade Leaders Club, gained a healthier lifestyle or the Y was your first place of employment, The Gateway Family YMCA wants to hear your story at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/120YStories.



“One of the things we often say is that everyone has a Y story,” added Colleen A. Clayton, Chief Membership & Development Officer. “120 years of serving the community is a major milestone for our YMCA and we want to celebrate those who have been a part of our history during our anniversary month.”



The Gateway Family YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization of caring staff and volunteers dedicated to strengthening the foundations of community and stands For Youth Development, For Healthy Living and For Social Responsibility. The Y impacts the community by providing quality services to people of all ages, races, faiths or incomes. The Y is a powerful association of men, women and children of all ages and from all walks of life joined together by a shared passion: to strengthen the foundations of community.



