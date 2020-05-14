Stealth-ISS Group® Inc.: Compliant Does Not Equal Secure – Going the Extra Mile

Press Releases Stealth - ISS Group Inc. Press Release

Arlington, VA, May 14, 2020



Stealth is a multinational, diversified and professional service company providing complete security and consulting solutions in the Information Technology area including IT security, implementations of international security standards, data protection, regulatory compliance, IT Security audits and Security & Governance Program Development.



“We are very excited to have been identified as one of the Top 10 Cybersecurity Solution Providers of 2020,” states the company’s CEO, Robert Davies. “I believe this is a ringing endorsement of the quality output of the whole team fueled by our culture of accountability and continuous improvement. We are looking forward to continue our growth in innovation, services and community.”



The goal of the organization is to not only understand client’s business, but to be the partner of choice for all IT and cybersecurity needs. Stealth achieves this by building strong relationships, providing reliable solutions and resources, exceeding expectations and always producing outstanding results for the clients.



“It’s a great honor to announce Stealth- ISS Group as one of the top Top 10 Cybersecurity Solution Providers of 2020,” said Ben Johnson, Managing Editor of CEO Views.



About Stealth - ISS® Group Inc.



Stealth - ISS® Group Inc., established in 2002 and headquartered in Arlington, VA., is a privately-owned Women-owned and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business providing Information Technology Security Consulting with main focus on regulatory compliance, risk management and IT security services for both federal and commercial customers. The company employs a large number of veterans as a way to give back to the military community, while providing clients the assurance that existing risks are minimized, regulatory and legal compliance standards are met, and intellectual property, client data and business operations are protected.



Stealth Group is on the GSA Schedule 70 company with HACS SIN 132-45 and SINs 132-100 and 132-51, has a NATO BOA, and a mission to deliver high quality service to its clients. As well as being on the Inc.500 list in 2018 and 2019, Stealth Group also placed on the VET50 list for 2019 and 2020.

Website: www.stealth-iss.com



About CEO Views



Emmy Leberte

256-797-0287



stealth-iss.com



