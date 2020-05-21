Cloud Analogy Celebrates 5th Anniversary Milestone

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Cloud Analogy Press Release

Website: https://cloudanalogy.com/ Dover, DE, May 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Cloud Analogy, a leading Salesforce Silver Consulting Partner and Salesforce ISV Partner, has announced that it is excited to reach its 5th anniversary on May 22, 2020. The first CRM implementation partner of choice for small, medium, and big-sized enterprises across the world has continued to push the envelope with best-in-class CRM solutions.Ajay Dubedi, the CEO and Founder of Cloud Analogy, remarked, "For five years, we have pioneered many firsts through our innovative and passionate approach. This has guided our teams of CRM innovators that are differentiated by the knowledge, experience, and versatility across industries and technologies that we bring to every project we undertake by increasing agility, lowering costs and reducing IT complexity."Ajay added, "Cloud Analogy is the brand that individual and enterprise CRM users prefer as we consistently and deeply push the boundaries of innovation to create outstanding experiences. Our unparalleled capacity to challenge, dedication to teamwork, and innovative approach constitute countless stories of great achievements in the past and, above all, in the future.” The CEO of Cloud Analogy also added that "we are immensely grateful to our customers, employees, partners, and vendors and we look forward to continuing on our amazingly innovation-filled journey to support their needs.”Malika Pathak, the Chief Operating Officer at Cloud Analogy, said, "At Cloud Analogy, we are proud and delighted to complete five years of successful existence and prosperity. Over the last five years, our clients have been recognizing our trajectory and their continuing belief in us reinforces our commitment to customer-focused strategy and helps our customers transform into intelligent enterprises."Nitish Bhardwaj, the Chief Information Officer at Cloud Analogy, said, "It is a special moment for us and a testament to our strong belief in driving business transformation while reducing the cost of IT operations, improving time to deployment, and benefiting from performance gains and enhanced end-user productivity."Akshay Dhiman, the Chief Technical Officer at Cloud Analogy, remarked, "Our relentless approach to succeed and celebrate the art and science of CRM products, services, and capabilities is truly unique."“The progress that Cloud Analogy has been able to make over the last five years is a testament to the confidence of our customers in our solutions and the dedication of our employees to our customers’ success,” said Sachin Arora, the Director of Cloud Analogy's United Kingdom Division.Suraj Tripathi, the Director of Cloud Analogy's Australia Division, commented: "The trust of our esteemed clients in us is growing with every passing day and this reflects the changing ways through which we can change lives by guiding small and midsize business to run better, which is our bigger achievement."Somya Tyagi, the Chief Innovation & Process Officer at Cloud Analogy, remarked, "Cloud Analogy has consistently demonstrated an outstanding level of innovation in delivering proven, Salesforce-based CRM solutions that effortlessly solve the most critical business challenges ahead of organizations across the world." Tyagi added, "Our five years of purpose is a testament to the dedication of our certified CRM expert teams to excellence."About Cloud AnalogyCloud Analogy, a Salesforce Silver Consulting Partner, is the world’s preferred Salesforce Development Company that specializes in Salesforce implementation, Salesforce customization, and Salesforce integration. As one of the leading Salesforce Consultancy Companies in the USA, it offers end-to-end Salesforce development services to transform businesses.Regarded as the most successful and trusted Salesforce development company in the United States and globally, Cloud Analogy is the name small, medium, and big-sized enterprises across the world trust to manage their operations, products, services, customers, and capabilities.Stay updated on Cloud Analogy events and developments by joining its online communities at Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.Contact Information:Investor RelationsCloud Analogy Softech Pvt. Ltd.8 The Green Suite 5648,Dover, Delaware 19901, USATel: +1 (415) 830-3899Email: info@cloudanalogy.comWebsite: https://cloudanalogy.com/ Contact Information Cloud Analogy

Ajay Dubedi

415-830-3899



https://cloudanalogy.com/



