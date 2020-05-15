Press Releases Engel & Voelkers Press Release

Engel & Völkers Advisors Providing Sanitary In-Person Home Tours

Engel & Völkers offers virtual and in-person home tours with hygienic measures in-place.

Kelly Montgomery-Kepler, Owner of Engel & Völkers Belleair states, “We are all pleased to have the ability to continue providing real estate services to buyers and sellers during these unprecedented times, both in-person and virtually. Additionally, I continue to meet with prospective real estate agents who are interested in joining our elite brokerage through live video chats.”



About Engel & Völkers



Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of nearly 12,500 real estate advisors in more than 837 residential brokerages in 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting any of the following sites:

Brandi Thomas

727-565-7971



belleair.evrealestate.com

kelly.kepler@evrealestate.com



