PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Engel & Voelkers

Press Release

Receive press releases from Engel & Voelkers: By Email RSS Feeds:

Engel & Völkers Advisors Providing Sanitary In-Person Home Tours


Engel & Völkers offers virtual and in-person home tours with hygienic measures in-place.

Belleair Bluffs, FL, May 15, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Tampa Bay area is home to multiple Engel & Völkers luxury real estate shops. Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and Engel & Völkers Belleair have announced that they are now providing home tours to the public virtually and in-person. Along with adhering to the current social distancing guidelines, Engel & Völkers Realtors® will also be equipped with face masks, gloves, antibacterial wipes, plus additional items to ensure a clean and safe tour of properties available for sale.

Kelly Montgomery-Kepler, Owner of Engel & Völkers Belleair states, “We are all pleased to have the ability to continue providing real estate services to buyers and sellers during these unprecedented times, both in-person and virtually. Additionally, I continue to meet with prospective real estate agents who are interested in joining our elite brokerage through live video chats.”

About Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of nearly 12,500 real estate advisors in more than 837 residential brokerages in 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting any of the following sites:
www.belleair.evrealestate.com, www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com.
Contact Information
Engel & Völkers
Brandi Thomas
727-565-7971
Contact
belleair.evrealestate.com
kelly.kepler@evrealestate.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Engel & Voelkers
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help