Armor Protective Packaging® Receives Big Honor as a 2020 Forbes’ Small Giant

Howell, MI, May 15, 2020 --



Small Giant award nominees are selected based on six qualities: purpose, leadership, finance, customers, community, company culture and also on what Forbes calls “incredible ‘mojo.’”



“I read Bo Burlingham’s book ‘Small Giants-Companies That Choose to Be Great Instead of Big’ in about 2007 and I remember thinking these companies sound a lot like us,” said David Yancho, Vice President and co-owner of ARMOR. “In fact, one of our core values is ‘Good is the enemy of Great,’ meaning we take everything we do and we try to make it not just good, not just satisfactory, but to make it great – it’s a lofty goal and it can, at times, be daunting but frankly, when we see the results it gives us energy or what Forbes calls ‘incredible mojo’.”



As a company, ARMOR has been a leader in the field of rust prevention and rust removal for more than 40 years. During that time, founder John Holden expanded this Michigan-based company to include customers in more than 25 countries.



“We provide rust preventative packaging materials and liquids to more than 90% of the Fortune 500 industrial companies including GM, Ford, BMW, Caterpillar, John Deere, Cummins, Volkswagen, Nissan, Eaton and the United States Military,” said Robin McConnell, President and co-owner of ARMOR. “ARMOR has always valued growth but, that growth has always been balanced with making sure our culture stays intact.”



As a company, ARMOR prides itself on a culture that supports work-life balance and that encourages employees to be authentic, have fun and put relationships and people before profits. “Another of our core values is being auFUNtic, it’s a name we invented to describe being authentic, genuine and fun,” explained Yancho. “Our team is engaged, hardworking and knowledgeable, but they are also approachable and ‘real,’ a combination that is really important to us. We wanted to give create an environment where people want to be here, where they are happy, valued and are able to do their best work.”



“Being named a Small Giant is a true testament to the entire ARMOR team at a time when we truly couldn’t be prouder,” said Yancho. “During these past couple of months as we have negotiated and struggled through the coronavirus pandemic, I can’t count how many times Robin and I have said, ‘we have a GREAT team...we are very blessed.” Forbes Magazine said it best, 2020 Forbes’ Small Giant ARMOR has incredible mojo.



About ARMOR

Armor Protective Packaging® -- we're experts in rust prevention and rust removal – we bear the title of “Eradicators of Rust” with pride. ARMOR produces tools to combat rust and all of its evil intentions by combining our VCI (vapor corrosion inhibitor) with materials such as paper and poly film to create packaging supplies that contain the added benefit of rust prevention. As a result, we save our customers time, money and effort to keep their metal parts rust-free before, during and after transport or storage. Product lines Metal Rescue™ Rust Remover and Dry Coat™ Rust Preventative are innovative water-based liquids designed to remove rust and prevent its return.



All ARMOR products are clean, safe, easy to use and extremely effective. Whether it's rust removal or prevention, in storage or transit, ARMOR takes the work out of workday 24/7, in over 25 countries, for more than 40 years.



