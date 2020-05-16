Meet the Brüel & Kjær Microphone Family – Handmade in Denmark

Press Releases Bruel & Kjær UK Press Release

Designed for high-precision, free-field measurements and ideal where a microphone with high sensitivity is required.

Naerum, Denmark, May 16, 2020



The family includes four carefully selected types suitable for different applications:

1. For all-round acoustic measurements in temperatures up to 125°C; typical applications include interior and exterior vehicle acoustic measurements - and sound power

2. Well suited for when low-frequency disturbance, such as body boom or road noise, needs to be eliminated

3. For measurements in confined spaces or building an array with a low noise floor

4. For high sound pressure level (SPL) measurements or if the integrity of the microphone measurement channel needs to be checked



Just like every Bruel & Kjær microphone, the entire production process of the Type 4966 family is done by hand and controlled by tight tolerances, making certain that each microphone meets the highest standards.



Assembly takes place in an ISO Class 5 clean room, ensuring that the microphones maintain their low noise floor and high stability even in environments that combine high humidity and high temperature.



More information about the Type 4966 family is available on Brüel & Kjær’s website: www.bksv.com/4966-family



About Brüel & Kjær

Brüel & Kjær focuses on sound and vibration solutions and develops advanced technology for measuring and managing sound and vibration. As a specialist in this domain, the company helps customers ensure component quality, enhance product performance and monitor operational compliance.



For more than 75 years, Brüel & Kjær’s research and development people have excelled and many have become recognized global experts, who aid the scientific community and teach at renowned centres. The application of experience and technology promotes quality and efficiency at every stage of a product’s life cycle: design, development, manufacture, deployment and operation. Mastering sound and vibration is a key component in accelerating business growth and improving environmental quality.



For more information, please visit www.bksv.com



About HBK – Hottinger, Brüel & Kjær

HBK – Hottinger, Brüel & Kjær, home to the HBM Test and Measurement and Brüel & Kjær Sound and Vibration brands, is a subsidiary of UK-based Spectris plc (www.spectris.com), which has annual sales of £1,5 bn and employs approximately 9800 people worldwide.



