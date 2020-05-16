The Gateway Family YMCA Celebrates 27th Anniversary of National Senior Health & Fitness Day

Press Releases The Gateway Family YMCA Press Release

Local Organization Part of National Wellness Event to Promote Healthy Lifestyles for Older Adults

Union, NJ, May 16, 2020 --(



As an official host agency, The Gateway Family YMCA will host virtual information sessions and community classes on May 27. For links to register for individual programs, visit www.tgfymca.org/events. Throughout the day, the community is invited to visit The Gateway Family YMCA’s Facebook page for helpful resources, information and hourly updates at www.facebook.com/GatewayFamilyY



Free Virtual YMCA programs available this day include:

· Diabetes Empowerment Education Program – 11:00am

· Open Forum – General Exercise Questions – 1:30pm

· Happy Hour Virtual Social Discussion – 5:15pm

· Street Smart Cycling Program – 6:30pm



On this day, participants will join with an estimated 100,000 older adults across the country participating in local virtual activities to help promote active, healthy lifestyles through physical activity, good nutrition and preventative care.



According to Krystal R. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA, “National Senior Health & Fitness Day is the perfect opportunity for seniors to make, renew, and revitalize their commitment to lead healthier lives through wellness, nutrition and programs designed specifically to meet their needs. This is even more important today while we are practicing social distancing and may not be as active as usual.”



National Senior Health & Fitness Day is always held on the last Wednesday in May. The program, the largest senior wellness event of its kind, is organized by the Mature Market Resource Center(SM), a national clearinghouse for professionals who work with older adults.



Shaping Eastern Union County is committed to improving the health and well-being of county residents and creating strategies to support improved health, nutrition and physical activity for all.



The Gateway Family YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization of caring staff and volunteers dedicated to strengthening the foundations of community and stands For Youth Development, For Healthy Living and For Social Responsibility. The Gateway Family YMCA impacts the community by providing quality services to people of all ages, races, faith or incomes.



Colleen Clayton

908-249-4811



www.tgfymca.org



